Spotify down for thousands as Drake releases three albums; Apple Music faces issues too

Spotify and Apple Music faced problems on Friday as many flocked to these platforms to hear rapper Drake's three new albums – Habibti, Maid of Honour, and ICEMAN. Spotify was down for thousands of users after Drake released three albums together. (Unsplash)

As per Downdetector, over 5000 people faced issues with Spotify at the time of writing. Over 500 people logged issues with Apple Music as well.

Spotify, Apple Music outage draw reactions from Drake fans People immediately linked the outage to the sudden surge the platforms saw. On Downdetector, one person wrote “FREEZE THE WORLD,” in reference to the Grammy winner's ICEMAN album. Another quipped “Iceman froze spotify and apple music. only something a goat could do.”

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The issue appeared to be temporary as one person noted it was working ‘now’ for them. As per Downdetector, the number of complaints also fell drastically to over 2500. People complained mostly about issues with the app.

As for Apple Music, their users did not as much complain, as got to praising Drake's albums. One wrote “omfg this is the best album ever 2 songs in 2 perfect 10/10s.” Another compared Spotify issues with that of Apple Music and said “A specific app is uhm horrible, I'm considering switching to apple music.”

On X too people began to comment on the outage. One person replied to Spotify's post and said “Drake might just temporarily shut down this app!!! Im soo happy!!!”