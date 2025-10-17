Apple Music’s big refresh: From AutoMix to transferring playlists from other apps - Here’s what’s new

iOS 26, launched in September, brought a major overhaul with its 'Liquid Glass' redesign, both in terms of form and function. However, one app, or rather service in particular, Apple Music, seems to have gone under the radar despite receiving multiple upgrades that create a more feature-rich experience. If you missed what Apple Music now offers following the release of iOS 26, here is what's new. Apple Music has got several new features with the iOS 26 update.(Unsplash)

AutoMix

AutoMix is Apple's new method for transitioning from one song to the next, ensuring there are no abrupt cuts, while making the transition fun. The transition between tracks now feels similar to what you would experience in a nightclub with a live DJ, using time-stretching and beat-matching. However, Apple has stated its intention to preserve the originality of certain DJ mixes and genres where the original transitions are considered best.

Ability to transfer playlists from other services

If your existing music library and playlists on other services have prevented you from subscribing to Apple Music, you can now transfer them over. To do this, you will need a subscription to Apple Music and either an iPhone or iPad updated to the latest iOS or iPadOS, or an Android phone with the latest version of the Apple Music app. You will also require the username and password for the music service from which you are importing your data.

Lyrics translation

For those who enjoy following along with lyrics, this functionality has been boosted with support for translations and pronunciations. Apple states that this feature helps users understand the precise words of their favourite songs and assists them in singing along with pronunciation guides, even if the lyrics are in a different language.

Apple uses machine learning to translate the lyrics, which should in turn give more exposure to international songs and encourage listeners to delve deeper into various tracks.

Apple Music Sing with iPhone

Apple Music Sing with iPhone functions as a karaoke feature, allowing you to sing along in real-time with beat-by-beat lyrics displayed on the screen. It integrates with Apple TV, enabling you to use your iPhone as a microphone that amplifies your voice through your television speakers. Also, you can use your iPhone as a continuity camera to see yourself on the TV as you sing, creating an even more immersive experience.

Apple Music's updates for India

Apple Music has grown its presence in India, with more artists collaborating with the platform to reach a wider audience. Apple now features strong playlists across various languages, including Hindi, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Bengali, and across genres such as Bollywood, Pop, Hip-Hop, and Dance.

The company states it is continuing to be artist-centric, which has prompted it to build an ecosystem of artist-led playlists like Essentials, Love Songs, Deep Cuts, Sing, Chill, Producers, and more. There are also specific campaigns, such as 'The Great Indian Wedding', which features over 20 playlists in Hindi, Punjabi, Tamil, and Telugu.

To reach new customers, the company has also partnered with various Indian companies, such as Airtel and Zomato. Furthermore, specific artist promotions are run through editorial and offline programmes like ‘Up Next India,’ an editorial campaign that celebrates promising artists. Apple says it has close to 60 musicians as part of this programme, including names like Hanumankind, other artists like Seedhe Maut, Yashraj, King, Kavya, Anoushka Maskey, and Frizzle D'Souza.

