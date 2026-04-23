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Sri Lanka Finance Ministry confirms USD 2.5 million loss due to hacking

Sri Lanka Finance Ministry confirms USD 2.5 million loss due to hacking

Published on: Apr 23, 2026 08:09 pm IST
PTI |
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Colombo, Sri Lanka is looking to recover USD 2.5 million lost to cyber hacking of the Finance Ministry's payment system, a top bureaucrat from the ministry confirmed on Thursday.

Sri Lanka Finance Ministry confirms USD 2.5 million loss due to hacking

Secretary to the Ministry of Finance Harshana Suriyapperuma's statement came a day after the opposition claimed that USD 2.5 million of treasury funds had landed in a hacker's account and not in the correct creditor.

The hacking at the Finance Ministry had been done via email and the ministry came to be aware of hacking attempts early this year, Suriyapperuma told reporters here.

"In January 2026, we came to know that cyber criminals were trying to enter the External Resources Department's system. When such information was reported, we coordinated with the relevant foreign countries and ensured that no harm was caused to the country that was to receive the payment. That issue was resolved," he said.

A high powered committee had been appointed to investigate the incident of hacking and the consequent loss of USD 2.5 million.

"Sri Lankan authorities are investigating the matter and are coordinating with Australian officials who are assisting the investigation," it added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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