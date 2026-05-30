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State, federal authorities spar amid protests at US immigration detention center

State, federal authorities spar amid protests at US immigration detention center

Updated on: May 30, 2026 03:05 am IST
AFP |
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New Jersey state authorities announced Friday they were taking charge of security outside a US immigration detention center after clashes between ICE agents and protesters angered by conditions faced by detainees inside.

State, federal authorities spar amid protests at US immigration detention center

Days of unrest outside the Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center in Newark have led to arrests as a tough stance by US President Donald Trump's administration on immigration policy continues to draws opposition including from authorities in Democratic-led states.

At least 17 people have been arrested during scuffles with federal agents over the past three nights, according to Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin.

"Approximately 100 anti-ICE rioters gathered around the Delaney Hall ICE facility. Rioters bit, kicked, and punched law enforcement officers," Mullin wrote on X after clashes on Thursday evening. He complained that state police were not deployed to assist ICE officers.

Footage from US media outlets showed scuffles between protesters and law enforcement, who used pepper spray.

- Hunger strike inside -

The turmoil outside Delaney Hall began after detainees inside launched a hunger and labor strike to protest conditions.

A hand-written Spanish-language letter published this week by Cosecha, a group advocating for undocumented immigrants, and signed by 300 detainees, said that they are "detained without justification," lack proper medical care and get "poor food."

US Senator Cory Booker, a New Jersey Democrat who visited the facility on Wednesday and said he spoke to dozens of detainees, echoed those concerns.

"The majority of the people I spoke with have no criminal history no charges, no convictions related to the kind of violence Donald Trump promised Americans he would target," Booker said in a statement.

"Delaney Hall should be closed down," he added.

Sherrill said she was denied access on Monday. The New Jersey Department of Health was able to inspect the center's food service facilities on Thursday but was denied full access, the Democratic governor said on X.

"Refusing to provide full access raises serious questions about what ICE is trying to hide from public view," she added.

Mullin responded to her on X, saying ICE detention centers are regularly inspected and audited by "external agencies."

"All detainees are provided with proper meals, quality water, blankets, medical treatment, and have opportunities to communicate with their family members and lawyers," he said.

On Saturday, a counter-protest is planned, but participants will gather in a different area to the anti-ICE demonstrators, authorities said.

New Jersey authorities and the Trump administration are already locked in legal disputes over anti-immigration measures.

The US government is attempting to block an attempt by Sherrill to prevent federal agents from operating with their faces concealed in the state.

The New Jersey town of Roxbury, meanwhile, is trying to prevent the conversion of a commercial warehouse into a detention center.

pel/pno/msp/ksb

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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