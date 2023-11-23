State of emergency declared in Kentucky town after chemical spill from derailed train, Gov orders immediate evacuation

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency in Rockcastle County after a multi-car train derailed on Wednesday that his office said resulted in a chemical spill.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency in Rockcastle County (Representative Image)(Getty Images)

Governor’s office posted on X (formally known as Twitter) that at least one home was evacuated, with teams working to evacuate more.

"By issuing a state of emergency, we are ensuring that every state resource is available to help keep our families safe," the governor said in a statement. "Please stay clear of this area as state, local and CSX officials respond." He urged people to avoid the area to allow state and local officials to respond.

A train carrying hazardous material derailed and spilled chemicals in a remote part of eastern Kentucky on Wednesday, prompting officials to encourage residents of a small town to evacuate.

Gov. Andy Beshear has asked residents of Livingston, with a population of about 200, to evacuate immediately. Local reports suggest that a shelter has been opened at a local middle school.

At least 15 cars derailed in Rockcastle County, including two that spilled sulfur, railroad operator CSX told WKYT-TV. One crew member was treated at the scene for minor injuries. Authorities have not revealed what was there in the train.

It was not immediately clear how extensive the spill was or what impact it might have on the environment in the remote area. The sheriff and local judge executive didn't immediately respond to emails seeking further comment, nor did CSX.

