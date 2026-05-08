Stephen Colbert's cheeky request to 'The Late Show' replacement Byron Allen: 'Wouldn't it be lovely…'

With just weeks left before hosting his final episode of The Late Show, Stephen Colbert revealed the message he sent to Byron Allen after learning that Comics Unleashed would replace his program’s time slot on CBS. The 61-year-old also added that he sent a cheeky request to Allen, sending him a direct message.

Stephen Colbert's conversation with Byron Allen

Late night talk show host Stephen Colbert arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)(Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP)

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Colbert said he reached out directly to Allen after the network confirmed the transition. “God bless him. I know Byron. We got to know each other last year, actually. He's fascinating. You know his history with Carson?” Colbert told The Hollywood Reporter, referring to Allen becoming the youngest comic to perform on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson at age 18.

“Anyway, when I found out, I wrote him the next morning and I said, 'Hey, congrats. I heard you got the time. Good for you. Wouldn't it be lovely if you could drop Mr. Carson a note?'” he joked joked.

CBS moves away from traditional late-night format

CBS announced in 2025 that The Late Show with Stephen Colbert would end due to financial pressures impacting the late-night television business. The network later confirmed that Allen’s Comics Unleashed would take over the 11:35 PM ET slot immediately after Colbert signs off later this month.

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{{^usCountry}} Unlike traditional late-night programs that rely on expensive productions, live bands, and large writing staffs, Allen’s format operates with significantly lower overhead. The comedian previously explained the business model in an interview with the Los Angeles Times {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Unlike traditional late-night programs that rely on expensive productions, live bands, and large writing staffs, Allen’s format operates with significantly lower overhead. The comedian previously explained the business model in an interview with the Los Angeles Times {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “It's not cheaper,” Allen said. “It's zero.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It's not cheaper,” Allen said. “It's zero.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Reports indicate Allen leases the airtime from CBS while covering production costs himself, allowing his company to retain most of the advertising inventory. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reports indicate Allen leases the airtime from CBS while covering production costs himself, allowing his company to retain most of the advertising inventory. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When asked how he felt about CBS replacing his show with a nontraditional late-night format, Colbert responded briefly: “It's none of my business.” Final weeks of ‘The Late Show’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When asked how he felt about CBS replacing his show with a nontraditional late-night format, Colbert responded briefly: “It's none of my business.” Final weeks of ‘The Late Show’ {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Colbert’s final episode is scheduled to air on May 21. In recent weeks, the longtime host has welcomed high-profile guests including former President Barack Obama and Oprah Winfrey as the show approaches its conclusion. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Colbert’s final episode is scheduled to air on May 21. In recent weeks, the longtime host has welcomed high-profile guests including former President Barack Obama and Oprah Winfrey as the show approaches its conclusion. {{/usCountry}}

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The comedian also addressed his future projects during the interview, including his involvement in writing a new The Lord of the Rings film alongside his son and screenwriter Philippa Boyens.

Responding to criticism from some fans of the franchise, Colbert said: "There's no value in me addressing that because all you can do as - I'll use a loaded term here — an artist is follow your heart and the craft that you have learned to try to turn this into something that is not fandom but drama.”

“And luckily, I don't have to do this alone. I have a great Sherpa in Philippa Boyens, who cares about it in the same way I do. And I will just say that every moment has been a joy so far.”

Colbert still has one dream guest in mind

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Even with the end of his late-night run approaching, Colbert admitted there is still one guest he hopes to land before leaving the desk.

“The pope is my white whale,” he said, revealing that he even sent a letter inviting Pope Leo XIV onto the program.

“Would you please come on my show? We don't have to talk about politics.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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