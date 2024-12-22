Stephen King warns Americans about ‘President Musk’s growing control over Donald Trump

Stephen King warned his viewers about Elon Musk’s increasing control over President-elect Donald Trump as the United States enters Trump's second term on January 20. Stephen King criticized Elon Musk's growing sway over Donald Trump, warning that Musk, though ineligible to be president, is effectively running the administration.(AP)

Republicans have even floated the name of this South African-born Elon Musk as a contender for the position of Speaker of the House of Representatives during the bitter fight over the government spending plan. Though ineligible for the presidency due to his foreign birth, “President Musk”'s influence over the incoming administration has not gone unnoticed.

Stephen King took to Threads to voice his concerns, posting: “You can’t call Elon Musk the President-elect, because he wasn’t elected. In fact, having been born in Pretoria, he is ineligible to become president. Nonetheless, he is running the show. You know that, but it bears repeating.”

Stephen King denies calling Musk ‘Trump's First Lady’

This isn’t the first time King, the acclaimed author of The Shining and It, has criticized Musk. Before the November elections, Musk shared a video of Vice President Kamala Harris advocating for “mandatory gun confiscation” and captioned it: “She wants to break the Constitution.”

King responded, “That’s ridiculous. As usual,” later urging his followers to vote with the message: “Last tweet from me (probably not from the Musk-Man) before Election Day: IF YOU LOVE DEMOCRACY, PLEASE VOTE FOR KAMALA HARRIS.”

Even earlier this November, rumours circulated that Musk had banned King from Twitter, now known as X after King allegedly called Musk as Trump’s “first lady.”

“I see there’s a rumour going around that I called the Musk-man Trump’s new first lady. I didn’t, but only because I didn’t think of it,” King clarified, while addressing the bizarre speculation, and added, “There’s also a rumour going around that Muskie kicked me off Twitter. Yet here I am.”