Stillwater: Tornado warning issued, sirens heard in Oklahoma as scary videos emerge - watch

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Stillwater, Oklahoma on June 26. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a notification “Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Stillwater OK, Perkins OK and Langston OK until 9:45pm CDT (10:45pm ET). This storm will contain wind gusts to 70 MPH!”.

A tornado warning was issued for Stillwater, Oklahoma, as per Oklahoma State University. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

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Oklahoma State University shared a tornado warning had been issued ‘for/near the OSU-Stillwater campus.’ They added “Take appropriate tornado precautions now.”

Residents also shared that they heard tornado sirens go off. “Tornado sirens still sounding in Stillwater on this tornado warn storm,” a storm chaser wrote on Facebook, sharing a video.

“Where are people watching the weather reporting for this area? Therr was a tornado warning about 25 minutes ago. We have sirens going off, but Im having a hard time getting information,” a local wrote on a community page.

Meanwhile, another clip showed the destruction from strong winds.

Yet another clip from the storm chasers noted “Tornado sirens still sounding in Stillwater on this tornado warn storm.”

Meanwhile, Perkins Emergency Management noted that a tornado warning was in place for Payne County. They noted that it included “Southeastern Noble County in northern Oklahoma” and “North central Payne County in central Oklahoma.”

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking of the severe thunderstorm, the government said damage could include “Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.” They added that areas including Stillwater and Glencoe would likely feel the impact. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking of the severe thunderstorm, the government said damage could include “Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.” They added that areas including Stillwater and Glencoe would likely feel the impact. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, the Oklahoma State University issued a further update telling students and staff “Damaging winds are possible in the Stillwater area. Seek shelter indoors, away from windows.”

Stillwater weather update

One person shared a photo of an overcast sky from Stillwater.

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A local journalist reported that a single engine plane had flipped over at Stillwater airport due to high winds. Fox25's meteorologist added “Carlee and Andrew have downed power poles on the northeast side of Stillwater after 80+ mph winds went through this area.”

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Yet another video from Stillwater showed the situation after a storm with extremely strong winds moved through the Oklahoma city.

“A storm moved through Stillwater and had reported winds of 86 mph in the city!,” the page noted.

Several people also reacted to the reports of the tornado warning. One wrote “Just got a take shelter warning on my phone. North of Stillwater near Lake McMurtry Rd and Country Club Rd.” Another added “I know - lots of loud thunder and lightning - got the car under the carport before the rain and hail began to fall.”

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Yet another shared a video.

They wrote “I just drove through country club and Highway 51. It’s very exciting.”