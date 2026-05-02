Stock market news: Why GameStop, eBay shares are suddenly surging today - Explained

Shares of eBay and Ryan Cohen-led GameStop surged Friday after a report claimed GameStop is exploring a takeover bid for the online marketplace giant. According to a The Wall Street Journal report, GameStop has been quietly accumulating an ownership stake in eBay ahead of a possible acquisition attempt. The report said an official offer could arrive as early as later this month.

GameStop, eBay shares rise

assersby are reflected on a screen displaying stock quotation, the stock market indices of various countries (REUTERS)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The market reacted immediately to the news. eBay shares jumped roughly 10% in extended trading, while GameStop climbed about 7% as investors weighed the possibility of one of the biggest surprise deals in the retail and e-commerce sectors this year.

The Ryan Cohen factor

The proposed move is tied closely to GameStop CEO Ryan Cohen and his broader effort to dramatically reshape the struggling gaming retailer. Earlier this year, GameStop approved a compensation package for Cohen reportedly valued at nearly $35 billion, though it is heavily dependent on long-term performance targets.

Those goals reportedly include lifting GameStop’s market valuation to $100 billion while also generating $10 billion in cumulative EBITDA.

Currently, the numbers remain far from that benchmark. GameStop’s market capitalization sits near $12 billion, compared to eBay’s roughly $46 billion valuation.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The Journal report stated that if eBay’s management rejects an initial approach, Cohen could potentially bypass leadership and take the proposal directly to shareholders. However, details regarding the structure or financing of a potential bid have not yet emerged. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Journal report stated that if eBay’s management rejects an initial approach, Cohen could potentially bypass leadership and take the proposal directly to shareholders. However, details regarding the structure or financing of a potential bid have not yet emerged. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Neither company publicly commented following the report. Reuters noted that representatives for GameStop, eBay and Cohen did not immediately respond to requests for comment. New GameStop move {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Neither company publicly commented following the report. Reuters noted that representatives for GameStop, eBay and Cohen did not immediately respond to requests for comment. New GameStop move {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The development marks another dramatic turn for GameStop, whose stock became a centerpiece of the pandemic-era meme stock frenzy in 2021. Shares soared to historic highs during that retail-investor rally before later retreating sharply over the following years. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The development marks another dramatic turn for GameStop, whose stock became a centerpiece of the pandemic-era meme stock frenzy in 2021. Shares soared to historic highs during that retail-investor rally before later retreating sharply over the following years. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Now, investors appear to be betting that a bold acquisition strategy - particularly one involving a major e-commerce platform like eBay - could become the centerpiece of Cohen’s next attempt to reinvent the company and revive long-term growth prospects. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Now, investors appear to be betting that a bold acquisition strategy - particularly one involving a major e-commerce platform like eBay - could become the centerpiece of Cohen’s next attempt to reinvent the company and revive long-term growth prospects. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(With Reuters inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON