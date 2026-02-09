Streaker invades Super Bowl pitch, wild chase with stewards caught on video: Watch

Videos from Levi's Stadium surfaced on social media which showed the streaker running into the field as the stewards tried to catch the person. Eventually, the individual was grounded by the stewards and escorted off the field.

A streaker invaded the pitch at the Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, California on Sunday evening. The incident took place in the 4th quarter of the game as the New England Patriots tried to surmount a massive 19 points lead put up by the Seattle Seahawks.

As of now, the said streaker has not been identified, though some reports claim to identify the individual involved in the incident.

Social Media Reacts to Streaker Incident Social media seemed to have fun with the streaker incident at the Super Bowl, even though it seemed to interrupt the game. The game was stopped briefly, and the broadcast turned to the cameras when the incident happened.

But it was briefly caught on the broadcast, as well, and social media seemed to have fun around it.

“SHOW THE STREAKER. It would be more entertaining than this entire game,” one user wrote.

