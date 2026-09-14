CAIRO — An Iranian cargo vessel was struck early Sunday off Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian state media said, and a plan by Tehran to brief neighboring countries on its contested efforts to manage shipping in the strait was postponed.

Strike on Iranian cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz kills 1, Iranian media say

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The attack, which the reports said killed one and wounded four, drew attention back to the strait after threats to shipping in the region intensified last week when Iran-backed Houthi rebels captured an island on the Bab el-Mandeb Strait in the Red Sea.

Iran's state-run IRNA news agency quoted the Qeshm governor as blaming a “terrorist enemy” for Sunday's attack. There was no immediate comment by the U.S. military, which has struck Iranian-flagged vessels during its blockade of Iranian ports and faces a new threat from Iranian ballistic missiles launched at its warships.

Deep Dive What happened in the Strait of Hormuz involving an Iranian cargo ship? An Iranian cargo vessel was struck in the Strait of Hormuz, resulting in one death and several injuries. Iranian authorities speculated that a 'terrorist enemy' was responsible for the attack. Why is control over the Strait of Hormuz significant for Iran? Control over the Strait of Hormuz is crucial for Iran as it allows them to assert sovereignty over a vital shipping route, potentially imposing fees on vessels and regulating maritime traffic, which is essential for global oil and gas trade. How has the conflict affected shipping in the Strait of Hormuz? The ongoing conflict has led to heightened tensions and attacks, resulting in a significant decline in commercial ship traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, previously considered an international waterway.

Qeshm Island, about 14 miles from the port city of Bandar Abbas, is key to Iran asserting control over the Strait of Hormuz.

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{{^usCountry}} Hours before the attack, Iran’s government remained defiant. “Our people can’t be bullied into submission. Iran won’t surrender,” President Masoud Pezeshkian said in a social media post. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hours before the attack, Iran’s government remained defiant. “Our people can’t be bullied into submission. Iran won’t surrender,” President Masoud Pezeshkian said in a social media post. {{/usCountry}}

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President Donald Trump disagreed, saying on Sunday that Iran “wants to make a deal so bad” that “they’re calling constantly.” Trump spoke at his golf course in Doonbeg, Ireland, where he was attending a tournament.

Later, when asked by a reporter whether the U.S. struck the Iranian cargo vessel early Sunday in the Strait of Hormuz, Trump said: “I don’t want to say.” He then boarded Air Force One to head back to Washington.

Iran had said foreign ministers from regional countries would meet Monday in Oman to discuss efforts by Iran and Oman, located on the other side of the strait, to manage shipping on it. But the foreign minister of Oman, Badr Albusaidi, said on X late Sunday that the meeting had been postponed “in the interests of consensus.”

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“We remain committed to fostering dialogue that supports stability and lasting cooperation in our region,” Albusaidi said.

Commercial ship traffic remains low in the Strait of Hormuz as attacks continue on what was seen as an international waterway before the U.S. and Israel launched the war on Feb. 28.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations monitor said Sunday that a vessel was hit by a projectile while transiting the strait, though it wasn’t clear if this was referring to the attack Iran had reported off Qeshm. The monitor said a severe fire had broken out and that local authorities were evacuating those on board.

The U.S. has asserted that plenty of oil is getting out as its military helps to guide ships along Oman's coast, at the risk of being struck.

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Before the meeting in Oman was postponed, only Iraq has publicly confirmed plans to attend. Bahrain had said it would not attend, citing a lack of diplomatic relations with Tehran.

Since early in the war, Iran has expressed interest in having ships pay fees for transit. It has said traffic into the Persian Gulf would pass through Iranian waters, while the outbound route would pass partly through Iranian waters and partly through Oman’s.

There had been some optimism in the region about the planned meeting, with hope that Gulf nations might use it to assert a collective response to a war they had no part in starting. For months, they have faced Iranian attacks that Tehran has claimed target U.S. military assets on their lands.

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On Sunday, Iran’s president said he had a “good talk” over the weekend with a top official from the United Arab Emirates on the sidelines of a global summit of leading developing nations.

Iran has fired thousands of missiles and drones at the Gulf country, a close U.S. ally.

Pezeshkian said he met with Abu Dhabi’s crown prince, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, while attending the BRICs summit in New Delhi.

“We talked about the issues of concern so that it’s possible to put the past behind us, to look toward the future and how we can build the future together,” Pezeshkian said. His comments were aired live on Iranian state television.

Anna reported from Jerusalem. Associated Press writers Amir Radjy in Cairo, Melanie Lidman in Tel Aviv, Israel, and Didi Tang in Washington contributed.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.