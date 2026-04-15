New York, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Michelin-star chef Vikas Khanna, actor Ranbir Kapoor, YouTube Chief Neal Mohan and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani have been named among the 100 most influential people in the world by TIME this year.

Sundar Pichai, Vikas Khanna, Ranbir Kapoor named among TIME's 100 most influential people

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TIME released its list of the '100 Most Influential People of 2026' Wednesday, a compilation that includes global pioneers, leaders, and titans to artists, innovators, and icons.

The list includes global leaders such as US President Donald Trump, Pope Leo XIV, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and commander of the 2026 Artemis II Reid Wiseman.

Emphasizing that honorees on the list are "changing culture in unprecedented ways," TIME said "that evolution is inspired by the knowledge that influence comes in many forms, as captured in the 2026 TIME100: a character imagined by novelist Tayari Jones; a meal prepared by chef Vikas Khanna; a moment captured by photographer Lynsey Addario, whose work has been featured in TIME since the Afghanistan war."

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{{^usCountry}} "We are inspired by the heroics of Olympians on this year's list, including Alysa Liu, Hilary Knight, and Chloe Kim-as we are by the genius of doctors like Kiran Musunuru and Rebecca Ahrens-Nicklas. Influence, as we often say, has no age requirement. The list includes both 96-year-old Huerta and 35-year-old Balendra Shah, elected Nepal's Prime Minister following the country's Gen Z protests," it added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We are inspired by the heroics of Olympians on this year's list, including Alysa Liu, Hilary Knight, and Chloe Kim-as we are by the genius of doctors like Kiran Musunuru and Rebecca Ahrens-Nicklas. Influence, as we often say, has no age requirement. The list includes both 96-year-old Huerta and 35-year-old Balendra Shah, elected Nepal's Prime Minister following the country's Gen Z protests," it added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} On Pichai, the TIME magazine profile said "Few leaders have brought artificial intelligence to more people" than him. "Since becoming CEO of Google in 2015, he has overseen the translation and implementation of Google's research breakthroughs into products used by billions." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Pichai, the TIME magazine profile said "Few leaders have brought artificial intelligence to more people" than him. "Since becoming CEO of Google in 2015, he has overseen the translation and implementation of Google's research breakthroughs into products used by billions." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} It added that even though Google is 27 years old, Pichai's leadership has "emphasized startup-like nimbleness, launching innovative AI products" such as Google AI Studio, Notebook LM, Gemini CLI and Antigravity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It added that even though Google is 27 years old, Pichai's leadership has "emphasized startup-like nimbleness, launching innovative AI products" such as Google AI Studio, Notebook LM, Gemini CLI and Antigravity. {{/usCountry}}

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"As a result, Google remains an AI deep-tech powerhouse, and its AI systems are reshaping how information is created and consumed worldwide. In an era when AI is redefining knowledge, work, and power, Pichai's influence lies not only in what Google builds, but in how widely it is used," the profile, written by founder of DeepLearning.AI and the co-founder of Google Brain Andrew Ng, said.

The TIME profile for Khanna describes him as a "man of extraordinary heart.

"His generosity extends far beyond the kitchen, reaching communities across the world with compassion, dignity, and a deep sense of responsibility. What makes Vikas so unique is his ability to connect with people from every walk of life, using food as a universal language to build bridges and foster understanding," James Beard Award–winning chef and co-owner of Le Bernardin Eric Ripert wrote in the TIME profile for Khanna.

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Khanna carries his culture with "immense pride", sharing the richness of Indian traditions while making them accessible and meaningful to a global audience.

"With Bungalow, he has created more than a restaurant-it is a living expression of storytelling. Each dish reflects memory, heritage, and the collective voice of his team, giving space to narratives that deserve to be heard," the profile said, referring to Khanna's popular New York City restaurant.

Khanna "reminds us that true influence is measured not only by success, but also by how deeply we uplift and connect with others," Ripert said.

Writing the TIME profile for Kapoor, actor Ayushmann Khurrana said "there are actors who chase legacy and there are actors who become one through their craft. Ranbir Kapoor is the latter.

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"In an industry as prolific and passionate as Indian cinema, we often measure greatness in decibels-box-office numbers, fan frenzy, opening weekends. But every once in a while, an actor shifts something quieter yet far more enduring: our emotional vocabulary as an audience. Ranbir has been doing that film after film. In a world where performances are often amplified, Ranbir internalizes. He shows our culture through quiet restraint. He represents the India that is finally learning how to listen to itself and leaves a mark through simple authenticity," the profile said.

It added that actors like Kapoor become important cultural bridges. "He embodies an India that is evolving not just in scale but also in sensitivity. Our cinema is influencing the world. Ranbir isn't just a movie star-he's a storyteller talking to a global audience and telling them stories of a fabled, mythical country where epics like The Ramayana have inspired other civilizations and cultures."

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On Mohan, TIME said he has "supercharged" the YouTube's growth and omnipresence. "It is now the place where people are as likely to watch NFL games, podcasts, or Saturday Night Live as they are to watch locally sourced content like MrBeast and CoComelon."

TIME added that leading YouTube requires several discrete and usually mutually exclusive skills. Mohan has "enough nerdiness to earn the respect of software engineers plus sufficient charm to woo advertisers. He has negotiated deals with the biggest sports leagues in the world, yet his warmth has earned the loyalty of creators." The profile quotes American YouTuber Michelle Khare as saying "Approachability is one of Neal's superpowers."

TIME said Mamdani gave the Democratic Party a "new source of momentum", which was something it sorely lacked.

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"The second youngest mayor of the country's largest city has his work cut out for him," Time said adding that Mamdani's critics warn his housing agenda could affect investment, while his relationships with key constituencies-including parts of the Jewish community-and the city's financial constraints will test his ability to put ideas into action.

"So far, the feared exodus of businesses and wealthy residents hasn't materialized. He has also collaborated with Governor Kathy Hochul on a childcare plan, won federal housing funds, and even earned admiration from President Donald Trump-all signs he may be a force in Democratic politics for years to come," it said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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