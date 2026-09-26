Surf City, New Jersey flooding videos: Scary visuals emerge as Nor’easter swamps roads and homes

Videos emerging from Surf City, New Jersey, showed streets transformed into waterways as a powerful nor’easter pushed storm surge into Long Beach Island. The flooding left roads impassable and threatened homes as water levels continued rising.

Videos from Surf City, New Jersey show roads submerged by storm surge as a powerful nor’easter batters the Jersey Shore. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

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Residents shared images and videos Friday showing waves washing across streets. The flooding comes as the National Weather Service continues warning of life-threatening coastal flooding along parts of the Mid-Atlantic and New England.

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Roads disappear under floodwaters

Deep Dive What areas are expected to experience the most flooding from the nor’easter in New Jersey? Coastal flooding poses the biggest threat along the New Jersey shoreline, particularly in Surf City, where significant flooding is already occurring. How do high tides during a full moon affect the flooding risk in Surf City, NJ? The full moon can produce higher-than-normal tides, which may exacerbate flooding conditions as storm surge from the nor’easter pushes water into the region. What preparation steps should residents take during a nor’easter like the one impacting Surf City? Residents should implement preparedness measures equivalent to those recommended for tropical storm events, including monitoring weather updates and evacuating if authorities advise.

Videos posted by residents showed rapidly worsening conditions across Surf City.

One X user wrote, “11:00 update in Surf City, NJ. Many roads now completely impassable and yes those are waves on city streets."

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{{^usCountry}} Another widely shared update reported that 2 to 4 feet of water had flooded roadways. “2–4 feet of water is flooding roadways and entering homes in Surf City, New Jersey, as coastal/storm-surge flooding from Manahawkin Bay continues pushing water into Long Beach Island," the user wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another widely shared update reported that 2 to 4 feet of water had flooded roadways. “2–4 feet of water is flooding roadways and entering homes in Surf City, New Jersey, as coastal/storm-surge flooding from Manahawkin Bay continues pushing water into Long Beach Island," the user wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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Another weather account described the flooding as an “absolute mess." The post warned that residential flooding had likely begun as the bay overflowed into neighbourhood streets.

The user wrote, “Absolute mess in progress and will worsen here in surf city beach #njwx Road COMPLETELY submerged and unpassable in rapid flooding from the bay. Homes started to likely flood as flood waters are rising rapidly. Terrible situation developing for residents.”

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One user noted that Saturday’s flooding comes just before a full moon, which can produce higher-than-normal tides. “Surf City NJ is starting to get the Nor’Easter, this is going to be a bad one. The Full moon tomorrow night with have maximum tidal surge. The storm is going to stall for a long time raining and high surf driven by high winds.”

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Nor’easter continues battering the Northeast

The flooding in Surf City is part of a much larger storm affecting across the US East Coast.

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According to the National Weather Service, the strengthening nor’easter is bringing heavy rain, damaging winds, dangerous surf and widespread coastal flooding from New Jersey through New England.

Forecasters expect some of the heaviest rainfall to fall across coastal New Jersey, Long Island, Rhode Island and eastern Massachusetts. Strong onshore winds will also cause large waves capable of causing additional beach erosion and flooding.