Susan Sarandon, Hannah Einbinder detained: Update on anti-Netanyahu protest outside UNGA

Susan Sarandon and Hannah Einbinder were reportedly detained by the New York Police Department (NYPD) on Thursday after participating in a mass protest outside the United Nations headquarters in New York. The demonstration was held against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The protesters were protesting against him addressing to the UN General Assembly, according to multiple media reports.

New York City Police Department (NYPD) officers detain US actress Susan Sarandon (C) and other pro-Palestinian demonstrators who were blocking First Avenue near the United Nations headquarters building, ahead of Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address to the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 24, 2026. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP) (AFP)

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Protesters staged a sit-in outside the UN complex, calling for an end to the war in Gaza. They also US military support for Israel. Local media reported that more than 100 demonstrators were taken into custody, although the NYPD did not immediately confirm the exact number of arrests.

AP photographers captured Sarandon being escorted away by police officers. Separately, videos circulating on social media showed Hacks star Einbinder with her hands zip-tied behind her back as officers led her away from the protest.

Deep Dive What were Susan Sarandon and Hannah Einbinder protesting against at the UNGA? Susan Sarandon and Hannah Einbinder were protesting against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's presence at the UN General Assembly and calling for an end to the war in Gaza. Why did Sarandon speak about facing professional consequences for her pro-Palestinian views? Sarandon mentioned that she has faced professional repercussions, including losing work, because of her outspoken political views supporting Palestinians. How did Netanyahu's speech at the UNGA lead to protests outside? Netanyahu's speech, where he rejected allegations of Israeli genocide in Gaza, prompted protests from demonstrators outside, who staged a sit-in and called for an end to military support for Israel.

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{{^usCountry}} Also read: The Brunch round-up for September 26: The week and how it made us feel Sarandon, Einbinder have been vocal on Gaza {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: The Brunch round-up for September 26: The week and how it made us feel Sarandon, Einbinder have been vocal on Gaza {{/usCountry}}

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Sarandon has long been outspoken in support of Palestinians. Earlier this month, while promoting her film The Echo Chamber at the Venice International Film Festival, she said she had continued to face professional consequences because of her political views.

“I’ve still had movies taken away recently, because there are agencies that are telling people not to hire me,” Sarandon said during a press conference, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Einbinder has also frequently spoken about the humanitarian situation in Gaza. She recently criticised singer Ed Sheeran after rapper Macklemore was removed from Sheeran’s Loop Tour following pro-Palestinian remarks made during a concert.

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At the 2025 Emmy Awards, Einbinder said the conflict in Gaza was “an issue that’s very dear to my heart." She also spoke about distinguishing Jewish identity from the policies of the Israeli state.

Also read: What did Benjamin Netanyahu say about Hasan Piker? Israeli PM links streamer to Zohran Mamdani at UNGA speech

Celebrities join demonstration outside UN

The protest drew several high-profile figures from the entertainment industry. Actors Elliot Page, Cynthia Nixon, Caleb Hearon, Sarah Sherman, musicians Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker, among others, also attended the protests.

Protesters carried signs reading, “End the Genocide,” “Stop Arming Israel,” “Fund People Not Bombs,” “Free Palestine,” and “Stop Bombing Iran, Lebanon, Palestine.”

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In videos shared online by advocacy groups Jewish Voice for Peace and the Sunrise Movement, Einbinder said protesters had gathered to oppose Netanyahu’s presence at the United Nations.

“We are here to protest the presence of Benjamin Netanyahu,” Einbinder said, describing the conflict as “an American-Israeli genocide against Palestinians” and calling for an end to military action in Gaza, Iran and Lebanon.