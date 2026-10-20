A search is underway for Taisha Green, a 17-year-old girl missing out of Chesterfield County, Virginia. Authorities have now said she could be in danger.

Taisha Green: Search underway for 17-year-old girl missing out of Virginia, CODI alert issued (Chesterfield County Police Department)

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Virginia State Police (VSP) issued a CODI alert for Green just after 11 p.m. on Saturday, October 17. She was last seen at around 7:45 p.m. Saturday, leaving her home on South Providence Road in Chesterfield, per NewsNation.

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Authorities have said Green’s disappearance is a threat to her health and safety because she suffers from a medical condition that requires ongoing care.

What we know about Taisha Green

Green has been described as having brown hair and brown eyes. She is said to be 5’5″ and 160 pounds. Police said she was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black jacket, jeans and sneakers.

Anyone with information about Green’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Chesterfield Police Department at (804) 748-0660.

What is a CODI alert?

The Virginia Critical Operation for a Disappeared Child Initiative (CODI) Alert Program is an alert system designed to inform the public about a missing child whose disappearance poses a credible threat, as determined by a law enforcement investigation.

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According to the Virginia State Police, “The alert was approved by the 2024 General Assembly and will be issued upon request by the investigating law enforcement agency. The alert is named for Codi Bigsby, a four-year old from Hampton who was reported missing in 2022 and has never been found.”

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{{^usCountry}} It adds, “For a CODI Alert to be issued, certain criteria must be met. The child must be 17 years of age or younger or be currently enrolled in a secondary school in the Commonwealth, regardless of age. The child’s whereabouts must be unknown, and the disappearance must be under suspicious circumstances or pose a credible threat as determined by law enforcement to the safety and health of the child and under such other circumstances as deemed appropriate by the Virginia State Police. There must also be sufficient information available to disseminate to the public to assist in location. Any investigating agency who believes a missing child meets these criteria shall contact the Virginia State Police to pursue the activation of the alert.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It adds, “For a CODI Alert to be issued, certain criteria must be met. The child must be 17 years of age or younger or be currently enrolled in a secondary school in the Commonwealth, regardless of age. The child’s whereabouts must be unknown, and the disappearance must be under suspicious circumstances or pose a credible threat as determined by law enforcement to the safety and health of the child and under such other circumstances as deemed appropriate by the Virginia State Police. There must also be sufficient information available to disseminate to the public to assist in location. Any investigating agency who believes a missing child meets these criteria shall contact the Virginia State Police to pursue the activation of the alert.” {{/usCountry}}

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The CODI Alert is one of six alert programs available for activation by the Virginia State Police. The other alerts include the AMBER Alerts, Senior Alerts (over 60 years of age with cognitive impairment), Critically Missing Adult Alerts (18 years of age or older, whose disappearance poses a credible threat to safety and health), Missing Person with Autism Alerts (autism spectrum disorder, whose disappearance poses a credible threat to safety and health), and Blue Alerts (missing law enforcement officer or an ongoing search for a suspect involved in the death or injury of an officer), per the website.