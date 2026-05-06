Tanner Horner death penalty: What did he do to receive capital punishment?

A Texas jury has sentenced former FedEx driver Tanner Horner to death for the kidnapping and murder of 7-year-old Athena Strand. The verdict came after prosecutors laid out a detailed account of the events leading to the child’s death in 2022.

Horner confessed to abducting Athena Strand after accidentally striking her with his delivery vehicle. (Amanda McCoy/Star-Telegram via AP)(AP)

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At the beginning of his trial on April 7, Horner, 34, entered a guilty plea to capital murder, promptly moving the case to the penalty phase. After that, the jury had to decide whether to give him the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of release.

Horner was working as a contract delivery driver at the time and was found guilty of abducting Athena from her home in Wise County, Texas.

Read more: Texas man sentenced to death for fatally stabbing girlfriend, her 8-year-old son

What did Tanner Horner do?

According to court testimony cited by prosecutors, Horner confessed to abducting Athena Strand after accidentally striking her with his delivery vehicle. Horner struck and kidnapped Athena Strand after delivering a Christmas gift to her Texas home in November 2022.

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{{^usCountry}} Instead of seeking help, he reportedly kidnapped the child in an attempt to conceal the incident. Horner informed investigators that although Athena wasn't gravely injured when he struck her while backing up, he panicked and placed her in his vehicle. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Instead of seeking help, he reportedly kidnapped the child in an attempt to conceal the incident. Horner informed investigators that although Athena wasn't gravely injured when he struck her while backing up, he panicked and placed her in his vehicle. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Athena's stepmother, Ashley Strand, informed the jury that the box of "You Can Be Anything" Barbies Horner had dropped off was a Christmas gift for Athena. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Athena's stepmother, Ashley Strand, informed the jury that the box of "You Can Be Anything" Barbies Horner had dropped off was a Christmas gift for Athena. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Athena loved living out on their rural acreage, where she could "run wild and free," according to Strand, who has since divorced Athena's father. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Athena loved living out on their rural acreage, where she could "run wild and free," according to Strand, who has since divorced Athena's father. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Investigators said Horner drove the child for several miles before killing her. According to the warrant, Horner attempted to break the girl's neck before strangling her with his hands in the back of the van because he didn't want her to tell her father what had happened. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigators said Horner drove the child for several miles before killing her. According to the warrant, Horner attempted to break the girl's neck before strangling her with his hands in the back of the van because he didn't want her to tell her father what had happened. {{/usCountry}}

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However, Wise County District Attorney James Stainton told the jury that it is a "complete lie" that he struck her with his car and became frightened. He claimed that when Horner loaded her into the car, she was unharmed.

Prosecutors argued that Horner’s actions demonstrated deliberate intent to cover up the initial incident, ultimately leading to the child’s death.

Stainton said, “The first thing Tanner Horner says to Athena when he picks her up and puts her in that truck, he leans down and he says: ‘Don’t scream or I’ll hurt you.’ He says that twice.”

Stainton argued that Athena battled Horner; his DNA was discovered beneath her fingernails. Horner's DNA was also discovered "in places where you shouldn't find DNA on a 7-year-old girl," he added.

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Jurors were made to listen to recordings of Strand's kidnapping and murder, and one piece of evidence proved particularly unsettling: audio taken from inside Horner's delivery vehicle. Days later, the child's nude body was discovered in the Trinity River.

Read more: Florida man convicted for raping, killing neighbor in 1998 to be executed

Trial and sentencing

The trial concluded with the jury recommending capital punishment. Texas remains one of the states that actively enforces the death penalty in cases involving aggravated crimes such as child murder.

After weeks of his defense team fighting for a life sentence without the possibility of parole, the Fort Worth jury debated for three hours before arriving at their verdict to sentence Horner to death, according to PEOPLE. On May 5, both parties rested their cases.

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According to the AP, jurors concluded that Horner would continue to pose a threat to society and was likely to perpetrate violent crimes.

The court stated that Horner would be assigned an attorney to represent him on direct appeal and that his sentence would be immediately forwarded to the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals.

Judge George Gallagher said, “It’s the order of the court that you, Tanner Lynn Horner, has been judged to be guilty of the offense of capital murder as found by the jury. Jury having answered, the special issues make it mandatory that your punishment be death. It is, therefore, the order of this court that your punishment be death."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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