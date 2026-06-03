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Tariff threat: Lula says Rubio 'mortal enemy' of Latin America

Tariff threat: Lula says Rubio 'mortal enemy' of Latin America

Published on: Jun 03, 2026 12:04 am IST
AFP |
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Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Tuesday slammed US Secretary of State Marco Rubio as the "mortal enemy" of some Latin American countries as he reacted to the threat of fresh tariffs.

Tariff threat: Lula says Rubio 'mortal enemy' of Latin America

The up-and-down relationship between Washington and Brasilia has soured again, less than a month after a three-hour meeting between Lula and US President Donald Trump that both sides hailed as positive.

The Office of the United States Trade Representative has proposed 25 percent tariffs on Brazilian goods with some exemptions alleging "unreasonable acts, policies, and practices" by the Latin American giant.

Lula, 80, said the proposed tariffs came "while we were still in negotiations" as he and Trump had agreed on a 30-day period to iron out trade issues.

Lula is seeking a fourth term in office in October and his main rival is Flavio Bolsonaro, the son of far-right former leader Jair Bolsonaro an ally of Trump.

Last week Flavio Bolsonaro and his brother Eduardo met with Trump and Rubio in Washington.

On Tuesday, Trump shared photos of his visit with Flavio Bolsonaro, writing on social media that he was a "smart young man who loves his Country, Brazil, very much."

The US investigation into alleged unfair trade practices by Brazil cited the country's crackdown on online disinformation, which has led to court-ordered content takedowns, fines, and restrictions on US digital platforms.

It also mentioned the country's free PIX electronic payment system which is accused of undermining the competitiveness of US companies and said Brazil had failed to take sufficient action against corruption and illegal deforestation.

A final decision on the tariffs will be taken after a public hearing on July 6.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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