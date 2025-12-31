Search
Wed, Dec 31, 2025
Tatiana Schlossberg's family: Who is husband, George Moran and children?

ByShirin Gupta
Updated on: Dec 31, 2025 01:31 am IST

Tatianna Schlossberg, sister of Jack Schlossberg, passed away at age 35 after battling acute myeloid leukemia. 

Tatiana Scholssberg, the environmental journalist, author and granddaughter of former U.S. President John F. Kennedy, died on Tuesday, December 30, at 35. She was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in November 2025.

Tatiana Schlossberg passes away at 35(Instagram | JFK Foundation )
Tatiana Schlossberg passes away at 35(Instagram | JFK Foundation )

The news of her passing was shared on the social media account for the JFK Foundation with a statement that reads, “Our beautiful Tatiana passed away this morning. She will always be in our hearts.”

The statement was signed by her husband, George Moran and the kids Edwin and Josephine Moran.

Additionally, Tatiana's parents, Ed and Caroline Kennedy, signed the post as well.

Read more: Tatiana Schlossberg cause of death: How did JFK’s granddaughter die?

Who is husband George Moran and kids?

George Moran is a physician and urologist widely recognized for his dedication to patient care and his work in urologic health.

Tatiana and Moran first met as undergraduates at Yale University. Tatiana focused on history and environmental journalism while Moran pursued medical studies.

The couple married on September 9, 2017, in an intimate ceremony held at the Kennedy family estate on Martha’s Vineyard.

Their first child, Edwin Garret Moran, is named after her dad and was born in 2022. The couple had another daughter in 2024, Joshephine Moran, after which Tatiana was diagnosed with cancer.

