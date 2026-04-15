Tax day treats: 10 US chains giving away free food and discounts today

Paying taxes is not fun but some popular food chains are trying to make April 15 a little easier. From free donuts to discounted meals, here are the deals you can grab today.

Krispy Kreme - Free dozen donuts

Free donuts, cheap pizza, and big discounts. Here’s what you can grab this Tax Day.(Unsplash/ representative image)

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For the fourth year in a row, Krispy Kreme is offering a special deal for people who have filed their taxes. If you buy any dozen donuts at regular price in-store or at the drive-thru, you can get a dozen Original Glazed donuts free, up to two dozen per guest. If you order online, use the promo code "TAXBREAK" on the app or website to get one free dozen with your order.

Wendy's - Free nuggets

Wendy’s is giving a free 6-piece Nuggets with any $5 purchase, but only through its app.

Popeyes - 25% off tenders combo and free chicken sandwich

Popeyes has two offers today. You can get 25% off the 3-Piece Tenders Combo when ordering through the app or website. Loyalty Program members can also get a free item like a Chicken Sandwich, 2-Piece Chicken, 3-Piece Tenders, Fried Pickles, or 6-Piece Wings when they spend $10 or more using Cash App.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Can Democrats remove Trump using the 25th Amendment? Bill explained, list of 50 lawmakers who back it QDOBA - The guac tax relief {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Can Democrats remove Trump using the 25th Amendment? Bill explained, list of 50 lawmakers who back it QDOBA - The guac tax relief {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} QDOBA is making fun of extra charges for guacamole, calling it the "guac tax." Rewards members can go to TaxDayGuacRelief.com and "file" a time they paid extra for guac somewhere else. If they do this before 11:59 p.m. ET today, they will get a $5 reward on April 20, valid until April 26. New members also get free Queso and Chips for signing up. Pizza Hut - $10 large pizzas {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} QDOBA is making fun of extra charges for guacamole, calling it the "guac tax." Rewards members can go to TaxDayGuacRelief.com and "file" a time they paid extra for guac somewhere else. If they do this before 11:59 p.m. ET today, they will get a $5 reward on April 20, valid until April 26. New members also get free Queso and Chips for signing up. Pizza Hut - $10 large pizzas {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Pizza Hut is offering $10 large pizzas with three toppings on select crusts. The deal is available in-store, online, or through the app. Grubhub - $100,000 in credits up for grabs {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pizza Hut is offering $10 large pizzas with three toppings on select crusts. The deal is available in-store, online, or through the app. Grubhub - $100,000 in credits up for grabs {{/usCountry}}

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Grubhub is offering a chance to win credits. Users can upload a 2025 receipt showing delivery fees at GrubhubFeeReturn.com for a chance to get $20 credit. It is also offering $10.40 off orders over $50 from select brands and $10 off first orders for new users with the code FEERETURN10.

Grimaldi's Pizzeria - $10.40 off your bill

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria is giving $10.40 off orders of $40 or more with the code TAXDAY26. This works for dine-in, takeout, or online orders.

Sonny's BBQ - $10.99 rib dinner

Sonny’s BBQ is offering a $10.99 St. Louis Rib Dinner all day today.

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BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse - $10 Off

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You can get $10 off any $40 purchase at BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse for dine-in or takeout.

White Castle - 15% Off through the week

White Castle is offering 15% off orders from April 13 to April 17 with the code WC15OFF.

A few more deals

Smoothie King is giving new rewards members $3 off today. Paris Baguette is offering a free pastry with a drink for rewards members. Fazoli’s has a buy-one-get-one-free Baked Spaghetti for rewards members. Great American Cookies is offering a free cookie cake slice with purchase.

Tax Day may not be fun but these deals can at least make it a little better.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

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