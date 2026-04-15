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Tax day treats: 10 US chains giving away free food and discounts today

Tax Day comes with some relief as major food chains roll out free items and big discounts for customers.

Updated on: Apr 15, 2026 10:00 am IST
By Khushi Arora
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Paying taxes is not fun but some popular food chains are trying to make April 15 a little easier. From free donuts to discounted meals, here are the deals you can grab today.

Krispy Kreme - Free dozen donuts

Free donuts, cheap pizza, and big discounts. Here’s what you can grab this Tax Day.(Unsplash/ representative image)

For the fourth year in a row, Krispy Kreme is offering a special deal for people who have filed their taxes. If you buy any dozen donuts at regular price in-store or at the drive-thru, you can get a dozen Original Glazed donuts free, up to two dozen per guest. If you order online, use the promo code "TAXBREAK" on the app or website to get one free dozen with your order.

Wendy's - Free nuggets

Wendy’s is giving a free 6-piece Nuggets with any $5 purchase, but only through its app.

Popeyes - 25% off tenders combo and free chicken sandwich

Popeyes has two offers today. You can get 25% off the 3-Piece Tenders Combo when ordering through the app or website. Loyalty Program members can also get a free item like a Chicken Sandwich, 2-Piece Chicken, 3-Piece Tenders, Fried Pickles, or 6-Piece Wings when they spend $10 or more using Cash App.

Grubhub is offering a chance to win credits. Users can upload a 2025 receipt showing delivery fees at GrubhubFeeReturn.com for a chance to get $20 credit. It is also offering $10.40 off orders over $50 from select brands and $10 off first orders for new users with the code FEERETURN10.

Grimaldi's Pizzeria - $10.40 off your bill

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria is giving $10.40 off orders of $40 or more with the code TAXDAY26. This works for dine-in, takeout, or online orders.

Sonny's BBQ - $10.99 rib dinner

Sonny’s BBQ is offering a $10.99 St. Louis Rib Dinner all day today.

Also Read: Anna Kepner murder case: Father demands stepson Timothy Hudson be jailed, calls him a ‘danger to others’

BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse - $10 Off

You can get $10 off any $40 purchase at BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse for dine-in or takeout.

White Castle - 15% Off through the week

White Castle is offering 15% off orders from April 13 to April 17 with the code WC15OFF.

A few more deals

Smoothie King is giving new rewards members $3 off today. Paris Baguette is offering a free pastry with a drink for rewards members. Fazoli’s has a buy-one-get-one-free Baked Spaghetti for rewards members. Great American Cookies is offering a free cookie cake slice with purchase.

Tax Day may not be fun but these deals can at least make it a little better.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Khushi Arora

Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between.

us news united states tax discount
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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