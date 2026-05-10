Ted Turner's massive net worth simply doesn't go to kids; bombshell report reveals CNN founder's will

Ted Turner, the former owner of the Atlanta Braves and founder of CNN, died at 87. He had been suffering from the degenerative disease Lewy Body Dementia for years. In a statement, Mark Thompson, chairman and CEO of CNN Worldwide, said: “Ted is the giant on whose shoulders we stand, and we will all take a moment today to recognize him and his impact on our lives and the world.”

Turner Enterprises Inc. Chairman Ted Turner participates in the "Ted Turner and T. Boone Pickens on America's Energy Future" panel (REUTERS)

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However, the billionaire's death has only increased interest in his massive inheritence and reported will. On Saturday, a report stated that all of Turner's money will not go to his five children.

Ted Turner was worth $2.8 billion at the time of his death, as per Forbes. The 87-year-old was considered America's fourth-largest individual landowner, with roughly 2 million acres. However, much of his fortune is expected to be directed toward environmental and philanthropic causes, RadarOnline.com reported exclusively.

Over the years, Turner repeatedly stated publicly that he intended to give away the majority of his wealth to causes tied to conservation, wildlife protection and clean energy.

Family reportedly understood Turner’s plans

Turner is survived by his five children, Laura, Teddy, Rhett, Beau and Jennie Turner, along with 14 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. However, sources close to the family told RadarOnline that the billionaire had long made it clear that his fortune would not simply become a traditional inheritance.

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{{^usCountry}} “Ted always believed the money had a bigger purpose. His children were raised knowing that conservation and philanthropy mattered more to him than dynastic wealth,” a source close to the Turner family said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Ted always believed the money had a bigger purpose. His children were raised knowing that conservation and philanthropy mattered more to him than dynastic wealth,” a source close to the Turner family said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Another insider added: “He wanted his legacy to outlive cable television or baseball teams. The fortune was always going to support the environmental causes he spent decades building.” Turner donated billions {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another insider added: “He wanted his legacy to outlive cable television or baseball teams. The fortune was always going to support the environmental causes he spent decades building.” Turner donated billions {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Long before his death, Turner had already committed enormous portions of his wealth to global causes. The billionaire famously donated $1 billion to the United Nations during his lifetime, one of the largest philanthropic gifts ever made by an individual at the time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Long before his death, Turner had already committed enormous portions of his wealth to global causes. The billionaire famously donated $1 billion to the United Nations during his lifetime, one of the largest philanthropic gifts ever made by an individual at the time. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In his later years, Turner focused heavily on conservation and land preservation efforts across the western US. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In his later years, Turner focused heavily on conservation and land preservation efforts across the western US. {{/usCountry}}

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Turner reportedly spent much of his later life at his 113,000-acre ranch in Montana after revealing in 2018 that he had been diagnosed with Lewy body dementia.

Born in Cincinnati in 1938, Turner endured a difficult childhood shaped by his father’s alcoholism and violent behavior.

After briefly attending Brown University, Turner joined the family billboard company and assumed control of the business at age 24 following his father’s death by suicide in 1963.

He later transformed a struggling television station in Atlanta into the country’s first national “superstation” before launching CNN in 1980 - the world’s first 24-hour television news network.

Beyond media, Turner became sports and cultural icon. His business empire eventually expanded into professional sports ownership through teams including the Atlanta Braves and Atlanta Hawks.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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