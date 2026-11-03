Texas tech boss Adam Robinson, wife Helen and their two children identified as victims of Florida plane crash

Texas tech entrepreneur Adam Robinson, his wife Helen and their two children were among the nine people killed when a private Learjet 60 crashed in Florida’s Palm Beach County on Sunday. The family was travelling with their nanny and two friends on a flight from Austin, Texas, to the Bahamas, according to TMZ. The pilot, Captain Jeff Gregory, and co-pilot Nathalia Gadelha were also killed.

What happened?

A Learjet crashes in a residential area in Palm Beach County, Florida, US, in this still image obtained from social media video. (Aki Kuusisto via REUTERS)

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The Learjet 60 had been flying for about two hours when it crashed into a residential area in Florida. The aircraft reportedly descended at a rate of 20,000 feet per minute before hitting the ground, killing all nine people on board.

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Before the crash, the pilot told air traffic controllers that the plane was experiencing moderate turbulence and passing through precipitation.

Deep Dive Who was Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras, the co-pilot killed in the Florida Learjet crash? Filgueiras was a 20-year-old aviator who earned her pilot’s licence in 2023, at age 17, while attending high school. She was identified as the Learjet 60’s co-pilot. What problems did the Learjet pilot report before the Florida crash? The pilot reported moderate turbulence and precipitation to air traffic controllers. Other accounts also report that the aircraft encountered ice before rapidly losing altitude. Has the cause of the Florida Learjet crash been determined? No cause had been confirmed in the reports. The National Transportation Safety Board launched an investigation into the crash.

Audio from air traffic control captured the pilot shouting, “Mayday! Mayday!”

“We’re going to crash into the ground!” she said.

The pilot later said they were “out of time”. It was the final transmission before the aircraft crashed.

Who was co-pilot Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras?

Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras, 20, was identified as the co-pilot of the aircraft. She obtained her pilot's licence in 2023 at just 17, while still a student at West Boca Raton Community High School.

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{{^usCountry}} According to CBS12, the Palm Beach County School District funded her training through the school’s specialized aviation academy. The program gives students hands-on experience with flight simulators and drones. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to CBS12, the Palm Beach County School District funded her training through the school’s specialized aviation academy. The program gives students hands-on experience with flight simulators and drones. {{/usCountry}}

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"Some people think that it’s weird that I can fly planes, but I can’t drive a car, I mean I can but, a lot of people think it’s funny. I think it’s funny and I now want my (drivers) license really bad," she told the outlet is 2023.