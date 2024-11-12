Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Nov 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Texas woman breaks her own World Record by donating over 2,600 litres of breastmilk to needy: 'I've a big heart'

ByShweta Kukreti
Nov 12, 2024 07:32 PM IST

A woman from Texas broke her record for the largest donation of breastmilk by providing an astonishing 2,645.58 litres to those in need.

A woman from Texas broke her record for the largest donation of breastmilk by providing an astonishing 2,645.58 litres to those in need. Alyse Ogletree, the 36-year-old, previously shattered the same record with donation of 1,569.79 litres of breastmilk.

As of July 2023, Alyssa Ogletree donated all her breast milk to the Mothers' Milk Bank in North Texas.
As of July 2023, Alyssa Ogletree donated all her breast milk to the Mothers' Milk Bank in North Texas.

As of July 2023, Ogletree donated all her breastmilk to the Mothers' Milk Bank in North Texas. According to the donor, her favourite aspect of this is to being able to assist others.

According to the milk bank, 11 preterm newborns can survive on one litre of breastmilk. She estimated that nearly 350,000 newborns have benefited from her donations to the organization based on her computation.

Alyse Ogletree says she has a big heart

In an interview to the Guinness World Records, she asserted, “I have a big heart. At the end of the day, I’m not made of money and I can’t give away money to good causes over and over because I have a family I have to support for.”

After giving birth to her first son Kyle, who is now 14-year-old, Ogletree discovered she was producing too much milk and discarding it. She started donating it after learning the techinque from a nurse in 2010.

“Our first child, Kyle, was in the hospital, and I was filling the nurses’ freezer. A nurse asked if I was donating, which I didn’t know was possible, and that is when I learned about it,” Ogletree remarked.

Also Read: US man grows 500 kg pumpkin, uses it as boat to sail 70 km, sets new world record

Alyse Ogletree wants to inspire other women

She has two more kids -- Kage, 12, and Kory, 7 and has donated milk after becoming a surrogate mother. “It’s one of the best feelings in the world,” she stated.

In order to help other moms and their infants, Ogletree wants to educate other women about the benefits of breastmilk donation. She explained that she has never been diagnosed with any conditions that could account for her overproduction, stressing that she was well-hydrated, ate a nutritious diet, and kept a regular pumping schedule.

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to US Election, politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris,Donald Trump,and Joe Biden along with US Election Results Live.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //