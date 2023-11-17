Thanksgiving 2023: Which stores are open this year?

Thanksgiving will be celebrated worldwide on November 23, 2023, with scrumptious feasts along with your near and dear ones.

With Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday, all just a week away people have already started to prep for the holiday season.

While for some it's about dinners and holidays for others it's all about shopping. Retailers such as Target, Walmart, Best Buy and Apple have online Black Friday deals available right now. Though in the past years, majority of stores have remained open, shoppers may find reduced options for shopping this year.

Here's a full list of stores which will be open on the national holiday:

While quite a few stores will be open on Thanksgiving Day, their timings might vary, so please check your location's hours before making the trip.

CVS

Dollar General

Old Navy- Go shop! Buy your last-minute gifts here.

Starbucks- Treat yourself to drinks all day long at your nearest Starbucks.

Whole Foods- Buy all your forgotten ingredients here.

Wegmans- This supermarket will remain open on the holiday.

Dunkin' Donuts- Dunkin do nut close on Thanksgiving. Treat yourself to varied flavours on the national holiday

Big Lots- It will remain open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Meijer- Meijer will be open on Thanksgiving so direct all your last-minute buys to this location.

HEB- It will remain open from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Here's a full list of stores which will be closed on the national holiday:

Walmart- Joining Target's trend Walmart has also announced a holiday for Thanksgiving.

Target- Target was among the first ones to declare an off for the holiday.

Best Buy- All the items on your checklist will have to wait for Best Buy.

Macy's- Pickup up all your outfits and accessories before Thanksgiving.

Sam's Club- Sam's Club will not be open on the holiday.

Costco- All Costco stores will remain closed on Thanksgiving

Trader Joe's- Keep your grocery list prepared for shopping after Thanksgiving as this store will be closed.

