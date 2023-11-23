Thanksgiving Day Weather Updates: Rain, storm and snow to impact these 9 states

On Thanksgiving after millions of Americans braved bumper to bumper traffic and airport crowds to reach their destinations now challenging weather might impact plans as a major storm sweeps across the eastern US, bringing snow and rain. Delays in flights, crowded roads, and public transport disruptions are expected, reminiscent of the annual holiday.

The Downtown Los Angeles skyline is seen as motorists make their way in and out of Los Angeles on November 22, 2023 as millions of people head to their Thanksgiving destinations. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP)(AFP)

Over 30 million passengers will be in transit between this Friday and the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, according to Transportation Security Administration.

Here's a breakdown of the areas that are likely to be affected the most by this severe weather-

Thanksgiving weather update: New York

Strong winds are anticipated to continue, with the National Weather Service (NWS) issuing a Wind Advisory for E. Suffolk County, where winds could reach up to 50mph. Coastal flood advisories are in effect for the entire coastline. According to AccuWeather, rain, snow, sleet mix will affect portions of upstate New York on Tuesday, particularly in places such as Albany and areas northward.

Thanksgiving weather update: Wyoming

A winter storm watch is in place until Friday morning, with wind gusts of up to 30 mph and expected snowfall between six and 12 inches. Travel conditions may be challenging late into Thanksgiving afternoon and evening.

Thanksgiving weather update: Michigan

A cold front is expected after partial clearing, bringing temperatures down into the 30s on Friday. Travelers should be prepared for changing weather conditions.

Thanksgiving weather update: Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont

A storm system is moving from the southern Plains to the Northeast and is expected to bring 3 to 7 inches of snow to parts of Maine, Vermont, and northern New Hampshire between Tuesday night and Wednesday. While rain is forecast for today, Thanksgiving is expected to be generally sunny.

Thanksgiving weather update: Florida and the Carolinas

While a wet Thanksgiving week is projected for Florida, the NWS predicts mostly dry conditions on Thanksgiving day. In the Carolinas, isolated areas may experience severe thunderstorms today.

Despite these challenges, planning ahead and staying informed about local weather updates can help ensure a safe and enjoyable Thanksgiving celebration. If you're traveling, consider adjusting your plans based on the weather conditions in your area and stay connected to official weather advisories. Safe travels and a happy Thanksgiving!

