Flight schedules across the United States are returning to normal after a nationwide ground stop disrupted air travel on Friday, November 13. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the disruption was caused by a system problem and a telecommunications failure.

US flights return to normal after FAA ground stop ahead of Thanksgiving travel rush. (Unsplash)

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The incident resulted in more than 12,400 flight cancellations on Friday, affecting thousands of passengers across the country. Although flights resumed on Friday evening, delays and cancellations continued throughout the weekend as airlines worked to restore normal operations, according to Yahoo Finance.

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The disruption came just days before the busy Thanksgiving travel season, when millions of Americans are expected to fly across the country. According to AAA, around 5.96 million Americans are expected to take domestic flights over Thanksgiving.

However, there is currently no indication from the FAA that the effects of the November 13 ground stop will continue into the Thanksgiving holiday. Travel experts also believe that Thanksgiving flights are unlikely to face major disruptions because of this particular incident.

Will Thanksgiving flights be affected by the FAA ground stop?

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{{^usCountry}} Experts expect the impact of Friday's nationwide ground stop on Thanksgiving travel to be limited. Derek Cann, a flight expert at Going, said he does not expect the backlog created by the incident to continue until Thanksgiving. Cann explained that airlines still need time to move aircraft, flight crews and passengers who were stranded during the disruption to their required destinations, according to Yahoo Finance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Experts expect the impact of Friday's nationwide ground stop on Thanksgiving travel to be limited. Derek Cann, a flight expert at Going, said he does not expect the backlog created by the incident to continue until Thanksgiving. Cann explained that airlines still need time to move aircraft, flight crews and passengers who were stranded during the disruption to their required destinations, according to Yahoo Finance. {{/usCountry}}

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However, he pointed out that the FAA has said the system is stable, which is a positive sign for the recovery of flight operations.

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Julian Kheel, founder and CEO of Points Path, also said that most airlines had returned to largely normal operations by Monday. He said Friday's disruption continued into the weekend, but airlines were expected to enter Thanksgiving week with their operations back on track, according to Yahoo Finance.

Kheel also expects air travel to remain more stable throughout the holiday season. He said the FAA and its contractors are likely to be extra careful about carrying out maintenance work during the busy holiday travel period.

Kheel added that he does not expect anyone to make changes to another router between now and New Year's Day, suggesting that further maintenance-related disruptions are unlikely.

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Based on the current situation, experts say passengers do not need to change or cancel their Thanksgiving travel plans because of the FAA ground stop. Cann advised travellers against cancelling their Thanksgiving or Christmas trips because of this incident alone. He explained that the ground stop was a safety precaution and passengers should continue to follow official updates from the FAA and airlines.

Cann also warned that cancelling or changing an expensive flight out of fear could make passengers spend more money without significantly improving their chances of reaching their destination.

What travellers should know about flight delays and cancellations

Although another nationwide ground stop is not expected to be a major concern over the next few weeks, passengers could still face flight delays and cancellations during the holiday season.

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Julian Kheel said that weather problems and airline technology failures are more common reasons for travel disruptions. He pointed to snowstorms in Chicago and technical problems with an airline's computer systems as examples of issues that could disrupt Thanksgiving travel, according to Yahoo Finance.

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Kheel said these problems can affect holiday travel just as badly as a nationwide ground stop. Passengers who have not booked their Thanksgiving flights yet should consider choosing early morning departures. This is because flight delays can increase as the day progresses. An early morning flight gives passengers a better chance of leaving on time.

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Early departures can also give passengers more time to find another flight if their original booking is delayed or cancelled. Travellers attending important family events, including Thanksgiving dinner, should also consider reaching their destination one or two days earlier.

Derek Cann said arriving a day or two before Thanksgiving dinner could be more important than finding the cheapest ticket or the most convenient departure time, if passengers can afford to do so.

How passengers can track flights and handle cancellations

Travellers should keep checking their flight status before leaving for the airport, especially during the busy holiday season. They can use flight-tracking apps such as FlightAware and Flighty to check the location and status of the aircraft scheduled to operate their flight.

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Jimmy Yoon, a travel expert and head of points intelligence at point.me, recommended tracking the incoming aircraft that will be used for a passenger's flight. This can help passengers identify possible delays even before the airline officially announces them, according to Yahoo Finance.

Yoon said getting this information early can help passengers act faster than other travellers if they need to rebook their tickets or seek reimbursement. If an airline cancels a flight or announces a major delay, passengers should contact the airline through multiple channels instead of waiting in just one queue.

Yoon recommended that passengers visit the airline's customer service desk at the airport while also calling its reservations helpline. Passengers should also check whether they can rebook their tickets themselves through the airline's official website or mobile app. Taking these steps at the same time can help passengers find an alternative flight more quickly, according to Yahoo Finance.

When are passengers entitled to a flight refund?

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Passengers may be eligible for a refund if an airline cancels their flight or significantly delays it. A delay is considered significant when a domestic flight is delayed by at least three hours. For international flights, a delay of at least six hours is considered significant.

However, passengers can receive a refund only if they do not accept another form of compensation offered by the airline, such as a voucher or travel credit. Passengers who accept another flight with the same airline instead of taking a refund may also not be eligible for a refund under these conditions. Therefore, travellers should understand their refund options before accepting vouchers, travel credits or alternative flight arrangements from airlines.