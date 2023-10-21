The 'Best Burger Yet': McDonald's Halloween menu leaves fans craving more

McDonald's fans are ‘lovin' it.’ The food giant's Halloween menu is being appreciated by fans alike with some flavours being demanded to be made permanent.

The food chain announced the big change last week and since then food lovers have been quick to try and rate the additions.

At the top is the Philly Cheese Stack Burger which has enjoyed rave reviews from food lovers so far. Made from two beef patties, two slices of cheese, pickles, crispy onions, cheese sauce and a toasted bun.

It is one of the six new additions to the McDonald's menu including BBQ McCrispy, chilli cheese bites, McCrispy BBQ smokehouse, McFlurry Halloween M&Ms ice cream and Toffee Apple Donut.

The McCrispy BBQ Smokehouse is back in 2022, with a new twist. It contains a crispy chicken breast fillet with a smoky BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, red onion, and lettuce enclosed in a sourdough-style sesame-toped bun.

M&M's McFlurry is debuting on the menu. It's made up of soft dairy ice cream, swirled with M&M's, Halloween sugar shapes and topped with Galaxy chocolate sauce.

For the sugary heaven, there is another option of a Twix toffee apple McFlurry which is swirled with Twix biscuit and chocolate piece and then topped with toffee apple sauce.

Here are some raving reviews for the Philly Cheese Stack Burger:

“Had the McDonalds Philly Cheese Stack burger yesterday and let me tell you guys it SLAPSSSSS. Run !!! Limited time only,” wrote a user on X (Formerly Twitter)

“It is rare I enjoy a McDonald's meal, I go because my boy likes a #HappyMeal like all children, but.....the new Philly Cheese Stack is the best thing I have ever had from any McDonald's, please don't get rid of it,” pleaded a parent to the food giant.

“Broke my rules by having a McDonalds Special & I’m glad I did. The Philly Cheese Stack is the best limited edition burger they’ve done. It worthy of being a permanent addition to the menu. In fact I dare say it’s one of the best Maccies burgers I’ve ever had 🍔🧀 👏” praised another fan.

