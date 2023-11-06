‘The fraud is on the court, not me’, Trump lashes out at attorney general and judge during New York trial

Donald Trump is testifying today in the $250 million New York civil fraud trial against the Trump Organisation. Only after 45 minutes into testimony, Trump lashed out at New York Attorney General Letitia James and Judge Arthur Engoron. When asked about the Mar-a-Lago property evaluation, the former US president exclaimed, “What’s going on here, how can a thing like this be going on? It’s disgraceful.” Slamming James, he said, “This is a political witch hunt and I think she should be ashamed of herself,” as per CNN. Donald Trump New York Trail: Former US president Donald Trump waits to take the witness stand at New York Supreme Court.(AP)

Throughout the trial, the ex-POTUS blasted James for filing the lawsuit. Attacking the attorney general, Trump said, “People don’t know how good a company I’ve built.” He added, “Because people like you go around trying to demean me and hurt me.” Trump's rants didn't end there as he also criticised Engoron, saying, “He called me a fraud and he didn’t know anything about me.” The judge retaliated, “Read my opinion perhaps or for the first time.” To this, Trump then said, "I think it’s fraudulent, the decision," Trump said. “The fraud is on the court, not on me,” he added.

Judge Engoron admonished him for his rants and instructed him not to make speeches. However, he paid little to no heed to the instructions and went off giving lengthy explanations about his financial statements and property evaluations. Frustrated over this, Engoron said, “We are here to hear him answer questions and most of the time he’s not.” Striking off his “irrelevant” response from the record, he told off Trump's lawyers- “Sit down already.” However, the former president was not having it and said, “This is a very unfair trial. Very, very and I hope the public is watching.”

