‘The Trump regime is over’: Rosie O’Donnell celebrates blue wave as she contemplates returning to US

Rosie O’Donnell may be reconsidering her decision to leave the US and settle in Ireland, as the comedian opens up about missing her family and reacting emotionally to the latest midterm election results.

After moving to Dublin, Rosie O’Donnell says she is considering a return to New York because she misses her children and infant grandson. She also celebrated Democratic gains in the midterm elections.

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The former talk show host, who moved to Ireland after Donald Trump secured a second presidential term in 2024, recently revealed that she has been thinking about returning to New York. Although she has enjoyed her new life in Dublin, being separated from her children and grandchildren has become increasingly difficult for her,

Rosie O’Donnell says ‘I miss my grown kids’

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Speaking to The Washington Post, O’Donnell described Dublin as “beautiful,” adding that she and her loved ones enjoy living there. However, she admitted that the distance from her family has taken an emotional toll.

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{{^usCountry}} “My family’s not here,” she explained, acknowledging how much she misses her grown-up children and her six-month-old grandson. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “My family’s not here,” she explained, acknowledging how much she misses her grown-up children and her six-month-old grandson. {{/usCountry}}

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“And I miss my grown kids. I miss my grandson that was born six months ago. And I feel like I’ve missed half his life already and don’t want to miss any more,” she said.

Also Read: Tucker Carlson blames Iran war for Republican losses, calls it ‘end of the Trump era’ and Fox News

O’Donnell shares four children with her former wife Kelli Carpenter and has another child from her marriage to her late ex-wife Michelle Rounds.

Rosie O’Donnell reacts to Democrats' midterm win

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O’Donnell also took to TikTok to celebrate the Democratic Party's strong performance in the midterm elections, describing the results as a significant moment for the country.

A longtime vocal critic of Trump and his administration, she expressed excitement over the Democratic gains and delivered a celebratory message to Americans.

“It’s a beautiful morning in the world,” she declared. “The Trump regime is over, thank you America. I knew we would do it; I knew it in my heart.”

She went on to praise voters for participating in the elections, saying their collective action had sent a powerful message to Trump and those associated with his administration.

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“You gotta believe people, and you did, and you showed up. And we gave a very loud and clear message to Trump… and his partners in cruelty. His criminal friends – Enough, we’ve had enough,” O’Donnell said.

O’Donnell reveals she cried after receiving election updates

The comedian also shared how she experienced election night from Dublin, revealing that anxiety had prompted her to go to bed before the results were fully announced.

“I didn’t think I could stay up; I was so anxious,” she recalled.

However, her sleep was interrupted at around 3 a.m. when messages about the election results began arriving on her phone.

“I went to bed and at 3 o’clock in the morning – ding, ding, ding, ding – everyone started texting me and I started to cry,” she said.

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Overwhelmed by the news, O’Donnell described waking up the following morning and choosing to wear blue in celebration.

“I was so overwhelmed with emotion – overwhelmed – and I got up this morning and I took a shower and I put on my blue jumper … and I’m like, I’m wearing blue today,” she shared.

She also expressed pride in the country while criticizing what she characterized as unconstitutional and un-American actions by the administration.

“Let the investigations begin, really,” O’Donnell said, concluding her reaction with the words, “This is a glorious day.”

White House fires back at O’Donnell

O’Donnell’s remarks also drew a sharp response from the White House.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, a White House representative attacked the comedian personally, saying, “Rosie O’Donnell is a nasty woman and a total slob whose brain has been completely destroyed by Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

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The exchange comes amid a long-running public feud between O’Donnell and Trump. Their disagreements date back to 2006, when O’Donnell criticized Trump on The View over his response to controversy involving a Miss USA titleholder accused of drug use and other misconduct.

Their hostility has continued over the years, with Trump even threatening to revoke O’Donnell’s U.S. citizenship after she relocated to Ireland in 2025.

As O’Donnell weighs the possibility of returning to New York, her latest comments suggest that, despite her political concerns and appreciation for life in Ireland, the pull of family may ultimately influence her next move.