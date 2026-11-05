20+ alerts in 3 days, from Dublin to Milan: European airlines targeted by bomb threats

Over a dozen flights across Europe were targeted by bomb threats on Thursday, leading to emergency landings, flight diversions and military escorts. The threats affected flights operated by several airlines, including Ryanair, Finnair, Wizz Air, Aer Lingus and Aegean Airlines. WizzAir aircraft at Vienna Airport after a Wizz Air flight from Milan to Warsaw was diverted to Vienna, and a Jettime-operated flight from Helsinki landed safely in Vienna after both received bomb threats, amid a series of similar threats affecting flights across Europe, in Schwechat near Vienna, Austria. (REUTERS)

All the affected aircraft landed safely. Security checks carried out so far have found no explosives or suspicious materials, with authorities describing several threats as hoaxes, news agency AP reported. This marks the third consecutive day of bomb threats targeting flights in Europe. More than 20 such alerts have been reported this week, although their source and motive remain unknown.

Affected flights Flights departing from or travelling to cities such as Copenhagen, Dublin, Helsinki, Madrid, Milan, Warsaw, Rome, Sofia and Vienna were among those targeted.

ALSO READ | Flights diverted across Europe over bomb alerts, 3rd such incident this week

Some aircraft were diverted to alternative airports, while others continued to their intended destinations after security checks. Fighter jets from Italy, France and Bulgaria were also deployed to escort aircraft.

Some of the major incidents reported on Thursday:

Aer Lingus: A flight from Dublin to Rome was diverted to the Evreux military air base in Normandy, France, after a bomb threat. A French warplane escorted the aircraft. All 151 passengers and six crew members were safe. Military bomb disposal teams examined the plane, while passengers underwent security checks.

Finnair: Two flights from Helsinki, one bound for Rome and the other for Vienna, received bomb threats. Both landed safely. Italian fighter jets escorted the Rome-bound aircraft, and inspections found nothing suspicious. The aircraft was cleared to return to service after checks.

Ryanair: Three flights heading to Sofia, Bulgaria, from Copenhagen, Madrid and London's Stansted Airport were targeted. Two landed safely in Sofia, while the London flight was diverted to Plovdiv. All three aircraft were escorted by fighter jets and subsequently inspected. No explosives were found. ALSO READ | Ludhiana: Hoax bomb threat email puts district court complex on alert