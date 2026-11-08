‘There is only the United States of America’: Erika Kirk hits back after Abdul El-Sayed declares Michigan 'capital of Arab America'

Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, hit back at Abdul El-Sayed after the Democratic Senate candidate described Michigan as "the capital of Arab America” during a speech in Washington, DC.

Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, hit back at Abdul El-Sayed after the Democratic Senate candidate described Michigan as "the capital of Arab America” during a speech in Washington, DC. (Photo by Finn Gomez / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson )

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"My name is Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed, and I'm honored to be the next United States Senator from the great state of Michigan," El-Sayed said.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Also Read | The races that flipped Congress: Key contests that cost Trump’s Republicans the House and Senate

He acknowledged that he was speaking in the nation's capital, adding, "Obviously Washington is the capital of the United States of America, but Michigan is the capital of Arab America."

The comment has been criticized, induced by Erika, who wrote on X, “There is no “Arab America.” There is only the United States of America.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Abdul El-Sayed’s victory

{{^usCountry}} El-Sayed, a left-wing Democrat, won in the battleground state of Michigan to become the US' first Muslim senator. He bested Republican Mike Rogers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} El-Sayed, a left-wing Democrat, won in the battleground state of Michigan to become the US' first Muslim senator. He bested Republican Mike Rogers. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

El-Sayed’s victory came after his Democratic primary rival, Haley Stevens, endorsed Rogers just days before the election.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar previously celebrated the election of El-Sayed to the US Senate, noting that his win would bring the number of Muslims serving in Congress to eight. This marks a milestone for Muslim American political representation.

Also Read | ‘Our principles haven’t changed’: Erika Kirk says Charlie Kirk would be ‘proud’ of conservatives after midterm setbacks

“Congratulations, Abdul El-Sayed,” Omar wrote on X. “You turned that inshallah into alhamdulillah.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

She added, “I am overwhelmed with gratitude knowing that we will now have 8 Muslims serving in Congress. They told us we couldn't speak up, couldn't challenge the status quo, and couldn't make it this far. But we did. Alhamdulillah.”

Muslim candidates secured victories in several congressional races in the 2026 midterm elections, including El-Sayed's Senate victory. The eight-member group comprises one senator and seven House members.