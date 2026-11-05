Massie says won't seek Hegseth's impeachment if Defense Secretary resigns, after midterms washout

US Republican Congressman Thomas Massie has given Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth an ultimatum, saying he will not reintroduce articles of impeachment against him if he resigns, as pressure mounts on the Pentagon chief following the Republican Party's losses in the November 3 midterm elections.

Republican Congressman Thomas Massie has said he will drop his impeachment effort against Pete Hegseth if the US defense secretary resigns. (Bloomberg)

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“There is one contingency in which I won’t reintroduce the articles of impeachment: Hegseth resigns,” Massie wrote on X on November 4, responding to a report by CNN.

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In its November 4 report, CNN said Massie planned to trigger a House vote on impeaching Hegseth when Congress returns next week. The report, citing multiple Republican sources, said lawmakers expected the measure to pass.

Deep Dive What ultimatum did Thomas Massie give Pete Hegseth? Massie said he would not reintroduce articles of impeachment if Hegseth resigns. Otherwise, he intends to continue the impeachment effort. What allegations did Thomas Massie make against Pete Hegseth? Massie’s eight articles of impeachment accuse Hegseth of exceeding his authority in military operations, disregarding congressional oversight, and mishandling issues involving civilian casualties and the Iran conflict. These are allegations, not established findings of wrongdoing. Could impeachment remove Pete Hegseth from office? A House impeachment vote requires a simple majority. Removing Hegseth through a Senate conviction would require a two-thirds majority of senators present.

Massie's latest statement makes clear that he intends to proceed with the impeachment effort unless Hegseth leaves office. The development comes as Democrats prepare to take control of Congress, while some Republicans have also raised questions about the defense secretary's leadership and the administration's handling of the war with Iran.

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Massie, a Republican from Kentucky and a prominent critic of some of Trump's policies, had already introduced a resolution containing eight articles of impeachment against Hegseth in September.

According to ABC News, Massie read the 34-page resolution on the House floor on September 15, outlining allegations involving the administration's military operations, civilian casualties and the handling of the Iran conflict.

The articles also accused Hegseth of exceeding his authority in military operations in Iran, Yemen, Venezuela and other regions, and of disregarding congressional oversight. These are allegations made by Massie and have not been established as findings of wrongdoing.

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The impeachment effort did not reach a vote before the House went into recess for the midterm elections.

Trump backs Hegseth amid calls for his removal

The impeachment push comes as Hegseth faces questions about his position in the Trump administration following the Republican Party's midterm losses.

President Donald Trump publicly defended his defense secretary on November 4, saying Hegseth was doing a “very good job” despite growing speculation about his political future.

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The administration has faced criticism over its handling of the Iran war, with some Republicans questioning the military strategy and its political consequences.

The Pentagon has also defended Hegseth. Its spokesperson said the defense secretary remained committed to leading the department through the end of Trump's term.

A House impeachment vote would require a simple majority, while removing Hegseth through a Senate conviction would require a two-thirds majority of senators present.

Massie's latest statement puts the focus back on Hegseth's position, with the congressman making the defense secretary's resignation the condition for abandoning his impeachment effort.