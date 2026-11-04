Thomas Massie blames Republicans for midterm outcome, says party betrayed its promises

In a post on X on Tuesday night, the Kentucky congressman said the election outcome should not be viewed as an endorsement of Democrats or socialist principles. Instead, he said, voters were holding Republicans accountable for what he described as broken promises.

Republican Representative Thomas Massie has criticized his own party following the 2026 US midterm elections , arguing that Republicans lost support because they failed to honor promises on putting Americans first, avoiding another war and prosecuting sex traffickers.

He then listed three things Republicans needed to do: “put Americans First”, “not start another war” and “prosecute sex traffickers”.

The remarks came as votes were being counted in the November 3 midterm elections, with control of Congress at stake. Massie's message focused on three issues that have featured prominently in his disagreements with the Republican leadership and the Trump administration.

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Massie criticizes US involvement in Iran war Massie has repeatedly challenged the Trump administration's foreign policy, particularly its military involvement in Iran. On September 15, 2026, he introduced an eight-article impeachment resolution against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, accusing him of exceeding his authority in the conduct of the war in Iran and other military operations. ABC News reported on Massie's impeachment effort, which he presented in a speech on the House floor.

The resolution did not receive a vote before the House adjourned for the midterm election campaign. In a September 16 report, the Associated Press reported that Massie criticized Speaker Mike Johnson for ending the House session early. During an hour-long floor speech, he argued that lawmakers should have remained in Washington to address inflation, the Jeffrey Epstein investigation and US involvement in the Iran war.

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Epstein files remain central to Massie's criticism Massie's reference to prosecuting sex traffickers also reflects his campaign for greater transparency in the Jeffrey Epstein investigation.

The Republican lawmaker worked with Democratic Representative Ro Khanna to introduce the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which required the Justice Department to release records related to Epstein. The legislation passed the House by 427 votes to one on November 18, 2025, according to the House Clerk's official voting record. It became Public Law 119-38 on November 19, 2025.

Massie continued pressing the Justice Department over the release of the records. In August 2026, he and Khanna introduced a second measure, the Epstein Files Transparency Act II, which would allow victims, state attorneys general and members of Congress to challenge the department in court over alleged failures to comply with the disclosure law. The details were outlined in Khanna's congressional announcement