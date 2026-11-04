Trump declares outer space 'province of all humans'; coins 'Anti-Communism week' amid midterm elections

The separate space declaration outlines the administration's ambitions to expand American exploration and development beyond Earth, including establishing a permanent presence on the Moon.

The anti-communism proclamation, published by the White House, describes communist and socialist ideologies as threats to individual freedom, economic opportunity and political expression. Trump said the United States would never become a communist country and called on Americans to defend the principles underpinning the Republic.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday, November 3, signed a proclamation declaring outer space the “province of all humans” and separately designated November 1-7 as Anti-Communism Week, issuing the announcements as Americans voted in the 2026 US midterm elections .

What did Trump declare on the day of the 2026 US midterm elections?

What did Trump declare on the day of the 2026 US midterm elections?

Also Read: Check live coverage of the 2026 US midterms here.

Trump declares November 1-7 Anti-Communism Week In the proclamation dated November 3, Trump said communist and socialist ideologies had threatened human freedom for more than a century by placing individuals under state control and eliminating their rights.

He described the consequences of such systems as suffering, poverty, exploitation, violence and political repression, arguing that Americans must remember the experiences of people affected by communist and socialist governments.

“Under my leadership, America will never fall victim to these evil ideologies, and the United States will never become a communist country,” Trump said.

The president also defended individual liberty, constitutional government and free-market economics, saying these principles had shaped the country's national identity for more than 250 years.

Trump called on Americans to resist what he described as threats from socialist, communist and radical leftist ideologies and protect the country's founding principles.

The proclamation formally designates November 1 through November 7 as Anti-Communism Week, asking Americans to remember victims of communism and socialism and defend freedoms denied under authoritarian systems.

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Trump declares outer space ‘province of all humans’ In a separate proclamation signed the same day, Trump declared outer space and the solar system beyond Earth the “province of all humans”, reaffirming his administration's ambition to expand American exploration, development and settlement beyond the planet.

The declaration sets out plans to return Americans to the Moon by 2028, establish a permanent American lunar presence and eventually send an American astronaut to Mars.

Trump's space policy seeks to position the United States as a leading power in exploration and development beyond Earth, including the use of space resources and the establishment of infrastructure for sustained human activity.

Proclamations signed on US midterm election day The announcements came on November 3, when voters across the United States cast ballots in congressional and state elections that will determine the balance of power in Washington.

The Anti-Communism Week proclamation echoes Trump's broader political messaging against socialism and communism, particularly as Republicans have increasingly used those labels to criticize progressive Democratic candidates.

The White House declaration presents the week as an opportunity to commemorate victims of communist and socialist regimes and reaffirm America's constitutional and economic principles.