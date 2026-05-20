Thomas Massie loses to Ed Gallrein: Ex Cynthia West's surprising first reaction; Trump's White House has four-word reply

On X, West's video was a congratulatory message for President Trump. “Congratulations @realDonaldTrump on a huge victory in Kentucky! He continues delivering victories for #AmericaFirst and bringing strength back to the #WhiteHouse! Standing up for what’s right is always difficult, but America is worth fighting for!,” she said .

Further, Steven Cheung, the White House Director of Communications, also put out a sharp message. Notably, West, Massie's ex had come into the spotlight after an Axios report included claims that the Republican had offered her hush money. West's X handle was identified by Laura Loomer, a staunch Trump ally and a far-right political activist.

Kentucky Congressman Thomas Massie lost the Republican House primary to President Donald Trump -backed Ed Gallrein on Tuesday. Soon after the results became clear in what was the most expensive Congressional race in US history, Massie's ex Cynthia West put up a video on X.

Notably, when West was asked about her political beliefs when she was levelling the accusations against Massie, she'd stated she did not align with any specific political affiliations or candidates.

Trump's White House gives four-word reply With Massie defeated, Trump administration personnel Steven Cheung was among the first to react. “Do not ever doubt President Trump and his political power,” he wrote, before bluntly adding “F**k around, find out.” The phrase, shortened to FAFO has become widely popular with MAGA supporters, and implies there's consequences to one's actions.

Also Read | Trump insider Laura Loomer slams Thomas Massie over shock Cynthia West claims as Rep Randy Fine steps into fray

Massie has been a member of the Congress since 2012. He has also been one of the most outspoken Republican critics of Trump. Massie was among the few Republicans who had pushed for the release of the Epstein files. He went against Trump on the matter of the Iran war and had also voted against the president's signature tax legislation last year. However, Massie had tried to bring about a situation where people could be for both him and Trump. Meanwhile, Gallrein is a former Navy SEAL and ran on his military service and loyalty to the president. He had accused Massie of forsaking Trump and the party. Given that Kentucky's 4th Congressional district is deeply red, Gallrein is expected to beat Democrat Party's Melissa Strange.

Massie's ouster marks yet another instance where a Republican lawmaker has angered Trump and then been ousted in due course. This includes Senator Bill Cassidy in Louisiana and several Indiana state senators who defied him on redistricting.

(With AP inputs)