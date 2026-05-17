Trump insider Laura Loomer slams Thomas Massie over shock Cynthia West claims as Rep Randy Fine steps into fray

Donald Trump insider and far-right political activist Laura Loomer accused Thomas Massie this week of inappropriate conduct amid allegations made by a woman named Cynthia West. Laura Loomer accused Thomas Massie of hiding sexual misconduct while criticizing Trump. (AP and REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)

In a lengthy X thread, Loomer claimed that she had obtained “corroborating evidence” supporting West’s allegations that Massie pressured West into sexual acts, retaliated after rejection and later attempted to silence her with money and a nondisclosure agreement.

Loomer’s accusations come amid escalating hostilities between Massie and Trump allies, following Massie’s fallout with Trump regarding his comments related to Jeffrey Epstein conspiracies.

Read more: Laura Loomer ripped for ‘foul’ profanity-laden rant against Candace Owens

What did Cynthia West allege? Social worker and Okaloosa County, Florida, school board candidate Cynthia West claimed she started seeing Massie a few months after his first wife of thirty years passed away in 2024.

She claimed that Massie then secured her employment in the office of Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Ind, a close ally.

West said that she never applied for the position and that she was fired soon after ending her romantic connection with Massie.

West stated in the interview that Massie initially reached out to her on social media in August 2024. West describes their connection as "very intense, very romantic" during the ensuing months, which included trips to South Africa and Savannah, Georgia.

West claimed that after Massie encouraged her to "engage in behavior" that she found uncomfortable and accused her of emotional abuse, she ended their relationship. West said that she was sacked by the Spartz office after only "six weeks" of employment.

In a video interview with Marcus Carey, a Kentucky lawyer who opposed Massie during the congressman's initial 2012 campaign, West first made the accusations on Tuesday.