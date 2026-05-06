Laura Loomer ripped for profanity-laden rant against Candace Owens in latest meltdown, ‘Your mental decline…’

Loomer added in the comment section , “She attacks Charlie Kirk’s family everyday. She is a depraved liar. A sick woman who deserves to be bankrupted.”

“Fuck that stupid cu**,” Loomer added. “I mean Cu**. With a capital C. She is depraved and deserves everything coming her way. She is going to get the karma she deserves in court.”

“Candace Owens now wants to say family is off limits since she has been caught lying about her drunk ass foreigner husband who should be denaturalized by the Trump administration,” Loomer wrote. “She attacked one of my brothers, who is disabled. She attacked my entire family with vicious lies and they don’t even share my politics.”

Laura Loomer is being slammed for a profanity-laden rant against Candace Owens amid a doxxing row involving the two of them. In an X post, Loomer accused Owens of being a liar and attacked her husband, George Farmer.

Loomer has repeatedly brought up Owens’ husband during their feuds, referring to Farmer's DUI arrest in 2023.

In the comment section, Loomer is being slammed for her language. “You have a foul and disguising mouth for a “lady”,” one user wrote. “She's crushing snowflakes, and this meltdown proves it,” wrote a user, while another said, “In a sane world, you'd be deported.”

“Your mental decline is fascinating to watch,” wrote a user. “We are really seeing the collapse of America when ideological opponents use threats of denaturalization for personal disputes,” another said.

The Candace Owens-Laura Loomer doxxing row Loomer recently hit out at Owens after she accused the Trump ally of doxxing her personal car. Loomer called Owens a “pathological liar” and asked for accountability. Loomer lost her cool after Owens accused her of “using her fiancé to hack user data with the express goal of stalking her adversaries,” and noted that it is a crime.”

Loomer blasted Owens, accusing her of lying and noting that information on her cars is publicly available.

“Candace, you are a pathological liar. Your information regarding your cars is publicly available online through your trust and your husband’s own arrest record. The VIN number publicly traces to all other vehicles that you own. You and your husband’s degeneracy is all publicly available and all of the information that I have posted about you is PUBLICLY AVAILABLE!” Loomer wrote on X.

“You are a malicious liar and you will be held accountable in court,” added Loomer.

Owens also claimed in a recent post that she had to approach the police after somebody tried to impersonate her to open a State Farm account for her and her husband.