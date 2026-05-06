Amid the Candace Owens-Laura Loomer doxxing row, Owens has claimed that she had to approach the police after somebody tried to impersonate her to open a State Farm account for her and her husband. Candace Owens reports impersonation to cops, says someone tried to open State Farm account amid Laura Loomer doxxing row (@candaceoshow/X)

“Today we had to contact the police. It turns out that yesterday, on May 4th somebody attempted to impersonate me and open a State Farm account for me and my husband George. Why? Because when you begin the process of opening an account, State Farm will attach POSSIBLE cars that match your name throughout the state,” Owens wrote.

“This is perhaps why I was quite surprised when two of the actual vehicles that me and my children use were suddenly on the internet. Fortunately, impersonating someone for the express purpose of accessing information is highly illegal and carries a criminal sentence, everywhere. As it were, it is also quite an easy crime to trace especially if someone is dumb enough to share and watermark their name over what State Farm recognizes is their database of possible cars for you to select,” she added.

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Owens concluded, “Stay tuned! I sure hope we catch this mysterious predator! Special thank you to State Farm and local PD for their assistance today! There’s more, but we’ll keep the rest a surprise.”