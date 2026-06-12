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Thousands of Albanians protest Trump-linked resort project

Thousands of Albanians protest Trump-linked resort project

Published on: Jun 12, 2026 01:24 am IST
AFP |
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Thousands of protesters marched through Albania's capital on Thursday, the latest in a series of demonstrations against a planned resort linked to the Trump family.

Thousands of Albanians protest Trump-linked resort project

For over a week, daily demonstrations have been held in Tirana against the project connected to US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner.

Protesters say the estimated $4.6-billion luxury hotel development slated for construction in a protected area on the country's Adriatic coast poses a risk to the environment and to a nearby lagoon critical to migrating birds.

Developers also hope to transform the uninhabited island of Sazan once a secret communist military base into a glitzy tourist destination.

On Thursday evening, as in previous rallies, the crowd marched to the government headquarters on Tirana's main boulevard.

Above the crowd, protesters held signs reading: "Albania is not for sale" and calling for Prime Minister Edi Rama to resign.

As protesters continue to gather in large numbers, many have vented frustration at perceived corruption in the Balkan nation and demanded Rama step down after nearly 13 years in power.

"People are fed up," rally attendee and university lecturer Ervin Goci said.

The atmosphere reminded him of the 1990s, when Albania's communist government fell, he said.

"Get rid of all this political class and start a new Albania."

Concerns over the project's environmental impact have already triggered warnings from Brussels that it could slow Albania's path to the European Union one of Rama's key political goals.

The prime minister has repeatedly played down the protesters' concerns, insisting the project has not been approved and there was "no reason to worry".

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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