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Thousands rally in La Paz as Bolivia weighs military response

Thousands rally in La Paz as Bolivia weighs military response

Published on: Jun 11, 2026 12:07 am IST
AFP |
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Thousands marched on Bolivia's political capital Wednesday, demanding the country's center-right president resign and defying warnings that the military may soon be deployed to end five weeks of crippling protests.

Thousands rally in La Paz as Bolivia weighs military response

"What do we want? Resignation!" shouted miners, teachers, and transport workers in La Paz, under the gaze of heavily armed riot police.

Firecrackers exploded as protestors called for an end to Rodrigo Paz's economic reforms designed to sweep away 20 years of socialist government.

"Some people want to sell off the country and destroy it. As true Bolivians, we're not going to let them," said 44-year-old miner Omar Hancco.

Dressed in ponchos and helmets, demonstrators tried to reach the palace of government in La Paz's main square, but they were dispersed by police using tear gas.

Paz, in power for seven months, claimed on Monday that the protests calling for his resignation are being driven by "narcoterrorists" and took steps to declare a state of emergency.

Morales is in hiding while facing charges of alleged trafficking of a minor, which he denies.

bur-gta/arb/jgc

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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