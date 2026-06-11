Thousands marched on Bolivia's political capital Wednesday, demanding the country's center-right president resign and defying warnings that the military may soon be deployed to end five weeks of crippling protests.

Thousands rally in La Paz as Bolivia weighs military response

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"What do we want? Resignation!" shouted miners, teachers, and transport workers in La Paz, under the gaze of heavily armed riot police.

Firecrackers exploded as protestors called for an end to Rodrigo Paz's economic reforms designed to sweep away 20 years of socialist government.

"Some people want to sell off the country and destroy it. As true Bolivians, we're not going to let them," said 44-year-old miner Omar Hancco.

Dressed in ponchos and helmets, demonstrators tried to reach the palace of government in La Paz's main square, but they were dispersed by police using tear gas.

Paz, in power for seven months, claimed on Monday that the protests calling for his resignation are being driven by "narcoterrorists" and took steps to declare a state of emergency.

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{{^usCountry}} That would curb freedom of assembly, and the armed forces could support the police in dismantling dozens of roadblocks choking the country's main cities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} That would curb freedom of assembly, and the armed forces could support the police in dismantling dozens of roadblocks choking the country's main cities. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In La Paz and neighboring El Alto, shortages of food, fuel, and medicine are growing more severe. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In La Paz and neighboring El Alto, shortages of food, fuel, and medicine are growing more severe. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Meat and vegetable prices have doubled in the markets, long lines of vehicles are forming at gas stations, and hospitals are running short of oxygen for surgeries. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meat and vegetable prices have doubled in the markets, long lines of vehicles are forming at gas stations, and hospitals are running short of oxygen for surgeries. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to the government, the economic damage caused by the blockades exceeds $1.2 billion. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the government, the economic damage caused by the blockades exceeds $1.2 billion. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The main unions leading the protests have rejected the government's calls for dialogue. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The main unions leading the protests have rejected the government's calls for dialogue. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Our hands are extended for dialogue...But we also have the protection of the constitution," Paz said Monday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Our hands are extended for dialogue...But we also have the protection of the constitution," Paz said Monday. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} His administration alleges the protests are an attempt to "undermine the democratic order" and are led by fugitive former leftist president Evo Morales. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His administration alleges the protests are an attempt to "undermine the democratic order" and are led by fugitive former leftist president Evo Morales. {{/usCountry}}

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Morales is in hiding while facing charges of alleged trafficking of a minor, which he denies.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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