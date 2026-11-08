Three people found dead in New Jersey home after postal worker notices disturbing note saying ‘9-1-1 Inside’

Three elderly people were found dead at a New Jersey home after a postal worker found a shocking note taped by the front door, authorities said. The three bodies were found at a home in the suburb of Mount Holly on Friday, November 6, the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office announced in a Facebook post.

Police rushed to the scene after a postal worker found a note on the front door. (Pexel - representational image)

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Police rushed to the scene after a postal worker found a note on the front door. The note suggested that 911 should be called, according to prosecutors.

What the note said

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The chilling note was heavily taped, and read “9-1-1 Inside”. It contained horrifying drawings of two unhappy faces with ‘X’s for eyes, photos showed, per the New York Post.

“Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Mount Holly Township Police Chief Clifford Spencer announced that three elderly people were found dead this afternoon inside a home in the unit block of Winding Way near the township’s border with Eastampton,” Burlington County Prosecutor's Office said on social media.

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It added, “Mount Holly Township police officers were called to the scene by a postal worker who discovered a note on the door indicating that 9-1-1 should be called. There is no threat or danger to the public in connection with this incident. The names of the decedents are being withheld until next of kin can be notified. Autopsies will be performed by the Burlington County Medical Examiner’s Office over the weekend.”

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The postal worker, Dom Clements, said he was shocked when he came across the note along his delivery route.

“I walked up to the house, as usual, to deliver the mail. The mailbox was all taped up with just regular wrapping tape, clear wrapping tape. And I was like, ‘Oh, that’s weird,’ and right next to the door, with the same tape holding it up on the wall. And it said, 911 inside, with two rudimentary drawings of faces,” Clements told the New York Post.

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“I did try knocking and got no answer. And I called immediately afterwards and within, what, five minutes, we had a few squad cars,” he added.

Clements also wondered whether the note was meant for him specifically.

“I thought it was weird, because the only person that would have been able to see that sign would have been me, ’cause I’m the only one that goes to that house every day,” he said. “The only person who goes up to the door is the mail carrier. It’s weird. The whole situation was weird. Definitely don’t want it to happen again.”

One neighbor told the outlet that police said the bodies were discovered amidst a lot of blood.

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“I understand that an incident of this nature is deeply concerning to our community. As your Chief of Police, I want to assure you that the safety and security of our residents remain my highest priority,” Mount Holly Police Chief Clifford Spencer said in a statement posted to Facebook.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives in this tragic incident,” he added

The victims remain unidentified until next of kin are notified about their deaths. Their cause of death remains unknown.

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An investigation is underway. It is being conducted by the Prosecutor’s Office and the Mount Holly Township Police Department - NJ.