Matthew 'Matt' Wright, longtime Ellen DeGeneres producer laid off this year, dies at 52; cause of death unclear

Matthew 'Matt' Wright, longtime producer on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, has passed away on October 30, his family announced in a GoFundMe launched on Monday. Wright, who has won multiple Emmy Awards as part of his 16-year stint on the show, was laid off this summer, People reports. He was 52. Matthew 'Matt' Wright (L) and Ellen DeGeneres (R). (@andylassner/ Instagram)

Matthew Wright's family said in the GoFundMe that they are dealing with significant financial stress given that along with Matthew Wright, his husband Justin Wright was also laid off. A cause of death was not announced.

“As many of you know, Matt & Justin were both laid off this summer," The GoFundMe stated. "And the unexpected costs of getting Matt home, a funeral and a memorial are impossible for the family to bear.”

“His husband, father, sister and niece are in New York, desperate to be reunited for a proper goodbye. We’re asking for all of his friends, who Matt loved so fully, to help the family at this time,” it adds.

What We Know About Matt Wright's Death According to the description on the GoFundMe page, Matt Wright died "while working remotely from Los Angeles." The family described it as an "unfathomable tragedy" but provided no further details about the 52-year-old's cause of death.

The GoFundMe has set a target of $50,000. Within hours of the launch, more than half of that had been raised.

"If Matt has ever made you laugh, said an encouraging word right when you needed it, or ordered one too many appetizers for the enjoyment of the whole table, now is the time to repay the favor," the GoFundMe stated.

This story is being updated.