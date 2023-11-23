As Thanksgiving approaches, the anticipation for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is reaching its peak. The iconic event, known for its vibrant display of marching bands, cheerleaders, and beloved character balloons like Spongebob and Mickey Mouse, is set to captivate audiences once again. This year, the festivities kick off at 8:30 am with a performance by Jon Batiste, starting at 77th St and Central Park West and winding its way down to 34th Street.

Ice Age’s Scrat was still chasing his acorn during the 93rd Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York on November 23, 2017. Millions applauded marching bands, elaborate floats and enormous tethered balloons in New York’s traditional Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade, packing sidewalks as Thanksgiving festivities dotted the US. Elsewhere, community feasts and Black Friday deals brought shoppers out in large numbers.

But did you know that the Macy's Parade had a different look in the late 1920s? Back then, the spectacle continued even after the last notes of the marching bands faded away. Balloons were released into the sky, accompanied by a monetary reward for their return. The escapades included a tug of war for the Sky Tiger balloon in a Long Island neighborhood and a blue hippopotamus balloon believed to be soaring over the ocean.

The parade's early years were not without mishaps. In 1927, Macy's first character balloon, Felix the Cat, met a fiery end when it collided with a high-tension wire. A near disaster struck in 1932 when a balloon collided with a plane over Jamaica, Queens, prompting Macy's to abandon the tradition of releasing balloons into the sky.

Despite these challenges, the Macy's Parade has evolved into a cherished annual tradition. Paused during World War II, it triumphantly returned in 1945 and was nationally televised for the first time three years later on NBC.

This year's parade promises a visual feast with balloons featuring an ice cream cone, pumpkins, Paw Patrol, and Goku. Pokémon enthusiasts will be thrilled to see Pikachu and Eevee atop a Poké Ball-inspired sled soaring above Manhattan's streets. The lineup boasts 18 performers, 29 clown crews, and 11 marching bands, including famous faces like En Vogue, ENHYPHEN, Jessie James Decker, and Pentatonix.

For those eager to witness the magic in person, the advice is to stake out a spot as early as 6 am.

