Toledo chemical leak forces evacuations and shelter-in-place order: All on emergency number, road closures and temporary refuge facility

Toledo chemical leak update: Residents situated within a one-mile radius of 1266 Progress Avenue in northern Toledo have been issued an evacuation order, whereas people located beyond the evacuation perimeter but within a three-mile radius of the specified address are subject to a shelter-in-place directive, according to a statement made by Toledo Fire & Rescue spokesperson Private Sheldon Collins on early Wednesday morning.

Authorities are investigating Toledo chemical leak that began Tuesday evening at MC Tank’s Progress Avenue terminal.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Emergency response personnel are currently addressing a chemical leak that started Tuesday evening at the MC Tank terminal facility. Collins said that adjacent facilities have undergone evacuation procedures following the release of a plume containing chemical-laden smoke from the terminal.

Toledo crews respond to chemical leak at MC Tank Terminal

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

According to Collins, the precise chemical composition present in the atmosphere remains undetermined at the present moment.

The hazardous materials incident was initiated at the MC Tank facility located at 1266 Progress Ave., rather than at Sterling Pipe & Tube, which authorities had originally designated.

MC Tank identifies this address as its Toledo terminal location. According to its website, the organization specializes in the transportation of bulk liquid chemicals and delivers tank container transportation, storage, and maintenance services.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

Toledo Fire spokesperson advises people to stay inside, deactivate ventilation systems

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to Toledo Fire spokesperson Tiffany Morrissey, people implementing shelter-in-place protocols should remain within their residences and deactivate ventilation systems, as stated during a Wednesday morning briefing, as per WTOL 11.

Morrissey stated that emergency response personnel continue to maintain a presence at the location and are collaborating with the Environmental Protection Agency to assess atmospheric quality. At this time, authorities have not disclosed the specific chemical substance involved or the underlying cause of the incident.

The shelter-in-place directive serves as a precautionary measure, as Morrissey explained, given that the unidentified substance may cause irritation to ocular or respiratory tissues. She advised residents under shelter-in-place orders to remain within their homes and refrain from outdoor activities except when absolutely essential.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Authorities have yet to verify whether the substance possesses toxic properties, according to Morrissey's statement. The substance's composition and the extent of potential exposure hazards are presently subject to ongoing investigation.

Road closures and temporary shelter

Morrissey confirmed that Matzinger Road is currently inaccessible and said that emergency personnel have set up an operational command center at the Meijer location on Alexis Road, WTOL 11 reported. Further information regarding additional road closures was not yet accessible.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Based on the city's statement released overnight, Shoreland Elementary School is functioning as a temporary refuge facility. The American Red Cross and TARTA transit buses are positioned in the Meijer parking lot to deliver supplementary shelter resources as circumstances require.

According to the city officials, there have been no reported injuries or deaths resulting from this incident.

Members of the public seeking updates regarding this situation are encouraged to contact Engage Toledo at 419-936-2020 instead of dialing 911