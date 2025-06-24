Did Morrissey make an excuse to cancel Sweden concert? Fumed netizens ask ‘Is this guy for real?’

Morrissey called off a concert in Stockholm, Sweden, over the weekend, citing fatigue after touring six countries in seven days. Following the cancellation, he been accused of “making excuses”. Morrissey has terminated or suspended over 100 gigs since 2010.(AP)

In a social media message, the artist attributed the situation on a “lack of financial support from imaginary record labels.”

“We are travel-weary beyond belief. We can barely see. We pray to God that someone, somewhere can help us reach Sweden, Norway, Finland, Iceland, Denmark … where we have thousands upon thousands of friends, yet absolutely zero music industry support. No label will release our music, no radio will play our music … and yet our ticket sales are sensational. What does this tell us about the state of Art in 2025?” Morrissey added.

The vocalist began his career as the Smiths' frontman in the 1980s and later established a prosperous solo career.

Morrissey has, however, also faced criticism over the years for his divisive opinions, particularly his remarks against immigration in the UK.

Morrissey has cancelled over 100 gigs since 2010

Morrissey hasn't put out a new album since I Am Not a Dog on a Chain in 2020, and he has frequently bemoaned his difficulties in finding a label to launch Bonfire of Teenagers, the album's follow-up.

Morrissey had a reputation of an erratic live performer even before his troubles with record labels. He has terminated or suspended over 100 gigs since 2010.

He is now scheduled to return to the stage on June 27 in Berlin. In September, a North American tour will begin, which will include several make-up dates for performances that were postponed earlier this year.

Morrissey's decision to cancel Stockholm show fumes fans

While Morrissey is presently touring the UK and Europe, his decision to cancel his gig in Stockholm has angered many.

“SCANDINAVIA! The pain at not reaching Stockholm this week is horrific for the band and crew. I know it’s impossible for people to understand, but we dream of Stockholm, Reykjavik, Trondheim, Helsinki, Aarhus … but there is no financial support from imaginary record labels to get us to such places,” he wrote on Instagram with a picture of himself on stage.

Reacting to his post, one fan wrote: “MORRISSEY CANCELLED….?!?!?!?! I did NOT see that coming!”

“It's called touring. Love the music, but seriously? 😂” a second user said.

“Why schedule so many dates without proper funding?? Just say you don’t have the money rather than making excuses,” another chimed in.

“Is this guy for real?” one more reacted.

Meanwhile, ticketholders were informed: “Due to exhaustion among the band and crew, the Morrissey headline engagement at Hovet has been cancelled. Refunds will be available at the point of purchase.”