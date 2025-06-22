Fatigue to itchy skin: Doctor shares 5 red flags of kidney health

Kidney-related illnesses often develop silently, with little to no symptoms in the early stages. This makes it crucial to recognise the early warning signs, so they can be identified and treated before progressing into more serious complications. Also read | Nephrologists bust 7 common myths about kidney disease: Is it actually preventable to is dialysis inevitable Know the early warning signs of kidney diseases.(Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Mohit Khirbat, consultant, nephrology, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram said, “The subtle warning signs of kidney disease tend to be overlooked or confused with other ordinary illnesses. Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD), in particular, can advance unnoticed for years. Recognising the signs early can make a significant difference in slowing its progression.”

Dr. Mohit Khirbat shared the early warning signs of kidney illnesses that we should not overlook:

1. Constant tiredness or lack of energy:

As kidney function reduces, waste products begin to build up in the blood. This may produce a feeling of tiredness, lack of energy, and inability to concentrate. Decreased production of erythropoietin, a hormone produced by the kidneys and which assists in producing red blood cells, can also result in anaemia, adding to tiredness and breathlessness on even slight exertion. Too often, patients tend to write this off as normal fatigue or as an aspect of ageing.

2. Visible changes in urination:

Changes in your urination are usually the first signs of kidney trouble. These may be nighttime urination (nocturia), foamy or bubbly urine (protein loss), hematuria (blood in urine), or deeply colored urine. These changes may appear harmless or transient but may be a sign of a developing kidney issue that should be looked into.

Foamy or bloody urine is a sign of kidney disease.(Freepik)

3. Swelling in lower limbs or near eyes:

Impaired kidney function may result in fluid retention, which manifests as puffy eyes, ankles, or feet. This happens when the kidneys are no longer efficiently removing excess fluids and salt. Though many blame such swelling on eating or standing for long hours, it might indeed be an early sign of kidney issues.

4. Itchy skin or unexplained rashes:

Recurring itchiness without an apparent dermatological basis is most likely associated with a waste accumulation and mineral imbalances such as calcium and phosphorus. Flaky skin with chronic itchiness can warn of inherent kidney impairment and should be taken seriously. Also read | Do you overuse paracetamol? Urologist says it can increase kidney cancer risk; know these 10 everyday habits to avoid

5. Nausea, metallic taste, or decreased appetite:

As kidney function declines, toxins accumulate in the blood, impacting the digestive tract. This can trigger a metallic sensation in the mouth, bad breath (uremic fetor), nausea, and loss of appetite. These signs are usually confused with common gastrointestinal complaints, causing delays in proper diagnosis and treatment.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.