Toledo, Ohio chemical leak leads to reduced visibility on roadways, shocking videos emerge | Watch
Residents in the northern part of Toledo were urged to evacuate after a chemical release occurred at a facility Tuesday night.
Shocking videos have surfaced after a chemical leak in Toledo, Ohio, reduced visibility on the streets. Residents in the northern part of the city were urged to evacuate after a chemical release occurred at a facility Tuesday night, October 20.
AZ Intel shared a video of a street with low visibility, with the caption, “Video: Visibility reduced on roadways in north Toledo, Ohio due to chemical leak.”
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Here’s a look at more videos that have emerged on social media:
What we know about the chemical leak
WTOL Channel 11 reported that residents living within a one-mile radius of Sterling Pipe & Tube, located on the 1000 block of Progress Avenue, are being told to “immediately evacuate.” A mobile home park is located within the evacuation area.
The chemical facility has been evacuated, per the outlet.
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The hazmat incident reportedly took place at the Sterling Pipe & Tube facility at 1050 Progress Ave., according to TFRD spokesperson Pvt. Sheldon Collins. He added that the exact chemicals in the air are not known at this time.
Toledo Fire & Rescue Department said in a Facebook post, “There is currently an active HAZMAT incident in the area of Enterprise Blvd. and Progress Ave. in Toledo. Residents and motorists are urged to avoid the area until further notice. There is a one mile evacuation radius from the incident. Shelter in place by remaining indoors, closing all windows and doors, and turning off ventilation systems that bring in outside air. Emergency shelter locations have been established at the Meijer parking lot on Alexis Road, where TARTA and the American Red Cross are assisting those affected, and at Shoreland Elementary School.”
“We ask everyone to remain calm, follow the directions of emergency personnel, and avoid the affected area to allow first responders to safely manage the incident. Additional information will be shared as it becomes available,” it added.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More