Toledo, Ohio chemical leak leads to reduced visibility on roadways, shocking videos emerge | Watch

AZ Intel shared a video of a street with low visibility, with the caption, “Video: Visibility reduced on roadways in north Toledo, Ohio due to chemical leak.”

Shocking videos have surfaced after a chemical leak in Toledo , Ohio , reduced visibility on the streets. Residents in the northern part of the city were urged to evacuate after a chemical release occurred at a facility Tuesday night, October 20.

Here’s a look at more videos that have emerged on social media:

What we know about the chemical leak WTOL Channel 11 reported that residents living within a one-mile radius of Sterling Pipe & Tube, located on the 1000 block of Progress Avenue, are being told to “immediately evacuate.” A mobile home park is located within the evacuation area.

The chemical facility has been evacuated, per the outlet.

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The hazmat incident reportedly took place at the Sterling Pipe & Tube facility at 1050 Progress Ave., according to TFRD spokesperson Pvt. Sheldon Collins. He added that the exact chemicals in the air are not known at this time.

Toledo Fire & Rescue Department said in a Facebook post, “There is currently an active HAZMAT incident in the area of Enterprise Blvd. and Progress Ave. in Toledo. Residents and motorists are urged to avoid the area until further notice. There is a one mile evacuation radius from the incident. Shelter in place by remaining indoors, closing all windows and doors, and turning off ventilation systems that bring in outside air. Emergency shelter locations have been established at the Meijer parking lot on Alexis Road, where TARTA and the American Red Cross are assisting those affected, and at Shoreland Elementary School.”

“We ask everyone to remain calm, follow the directions of emergency personnel, and avoid the affected area to allow first responders to safely manage the incident. Additional information will be shared as it becomes available,” it added.