Toledo festival shooting: Police offer fresh update on victims and probe; suspect still at large

Toledo festival shooting: At least 12 people sustained injuries when gunfire broke out on Saturday near a crowded street festival in Ohio. Attendees at the Toledo event sought shelter while others hurried to assist the injured. Toledo festival shooting:: Police stand near where multiple people were shot at a community festival at the Agnes Reynolds Jackson Arboretum Saturday, June 6, 2026, in Toledo, Ohio. (AP/PTI) (AP) According to Toledo Deputy Police Chief Joe Heffernan, no suspects had been apprehended so far. He said that it seemed at least two people had discharged firearms and were likely "shooting at each other." Toledo festival shooting: Update on victims The incident occurred close to the Old West End Festival, a yearly two-day event in Toledo's historic area featuring live music, food vendors, home tours, and shopping. Heffernan further stated that two of the victims were in critical condition. The ages of the victims varied from 14 to 61, with the majority being in their early 20s. “I would say most everybody, if you want an average, I’d say early 20s,” said Toledo police Lieutenant Dan Gerken, ClickOnDetroit reported. Also Read: Toledo shooting: At least 12 people injured in ‘shootout’ at Ohio's Old West End Festival, suspect at large

Toledo festival shooting: All we know about probe and potential suspect Gerken further stated that detectives are currently in the initial phases of a complicated investigation and are depending on evidence collected at the scene as well as information provided by the public. “It’s real early in the investigation,” said Gerken, as per ClickOnDetroit. “We’re talking to multiple people, including victims and witnesses. We’re viewing camera footage.” Gerken chose not to disclose details regarding potential suspects, stating that investigators were in the process of examining evidence and ascertaining the precise events that transpired. “As far as who we’re looking for, what we’ve collected and all that so far, that’s for another time,” he said.