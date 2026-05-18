Tom Kane cause of death: What happened to 'The Powerpuff Girls' voice actor? Details on 2020 stroke

Tom Kane, the voice actor who played Professor Utonium in the Cartoon Network animation series ‘The Powerpuff Girls’ has passed away. The actor's death was confirmed by TMZ citing a representative. He was 64.

Tom Kane, the voice behind Professor Utonium on The Powerpuff Girls, has died.(Tom Kane/ Instagram)

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According to his representative, Zach McGinnis, the voice actor's cause of death was complications from his 2020 stroke. He had been hospitalized in Kansas City and died at the hospital, the report confirmed.

Apart from ‘The Powerpuff Girls,’ Kane also voiced the character of Admiral Ackbar in Star Wars: The Last Jedi (Episode VIII). He also voiced the roles of Jedi Master Yoda and Admiral Yularen in the animated 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars.'

Tom Kane Cause of Death: His 2020 Stroke

Tom Kane suffered a stroke in November 2020 in the left side of his heart that left a lasting impact on the rest of his life. Most of his right side was weakened and the speech center of his brain was damaged. As a result, in his final years, the actor was unable to speak.

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{{^usCountry}} It was the impact and the complications that developed from the 2020 health scare that eventually led to the voice actor's passing on May 18. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It was the impact and the complications that developed from the 2020 health scare that eventually led to the voice actor's passing on May 18. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "Though his voice may now be silent, the characters, stories, and love he gave to the world will live on forever," the statement from his rep to TMZ read. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Though his voice may now be silent, the characters, stories, and love he gave to the world will live on forever," the statement from his rep to TMZ read. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “But beyond the incredible career was an extraordinary man. Tom was a devoted husband and father who, alongside his wife, built a loving family of nine children — three biological and six welcomed through adoption and fostering.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “But beyond the incredible career was an extraordinary man. Tom was a devoted husband and father who, alongside his wife, built a loving family of nine children — three biological and six welcomed through adoption and fostering.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also read: Dennis Locorriere dies at 76: What was Dr Hook singer's cause of death? Tom Kane Was Active Despite Health Setback {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: Dennis Locorriere dies at 76: What was Dr Hook singer's cause of death? Tom Kane Was Active Despite Health Setback {{/usCountry}}

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Despite the health setback after the stroke, Tom Take was made public appearances time to time and never passed on an opportunity to entertain his fans. In fact, his last notable public appearance was a 'The Powerpuff Girls' reunion with actors Cathy Cavadini (Blossom), Tara Strong (Bubbles), and E.G. Daily (Buttercup).

A video compilation of the moments from the reunion was shared on his social media handles.

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Kane had nine children with his wife Cindy Roberts — three biological children and six through adoption and fostering.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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