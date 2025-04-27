Toms River tornado: Severe thunderstorm hits NJ as Ocean County faces warning
ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Apr 27, 2025 03:48 AM IST
A possible tornado was located near Toms River in New Jersey as a warning was issued for Ocean County. Beachwood, Seaside Heights, Island Heights are on alert.
A possible tornado was located near Toms River in New Jersey on Saturday evening as tornado warning was issued for Ocean County. Others areas including Beachwood, Seaside Heights, Island Heights, and Dover Beaches South are also on alert.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information