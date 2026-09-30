Tornado in Canyon, Amarillo in Texas? Check map as sirens go off amid warning; scary visuals emerge

A tornado warning was sounded for Amarillo and Canyon in Texas on September 29. There is a radar indicated threat, as per the update.

A radar indicated tornado was in the Amarillo and Canyon areas of Texas. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

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The National Weather Service (NWS) noted ‘Tornado Warning continues for Canyon TX until 8:30 PM CDT’.

They further added ‘Tornado Warning including Amarillo TX, Palisades TX and Pullman TX until 9:00 PM CDT’. Maps for areas likely to be impacted were shared.

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{{^usCountry}} The Amarillo Area Office of Emergency Management also announced “TORNADO WARNING in the Amarillo & Canyon Area. The US National Weather Service Amarillo Texas has indicated a potential tornado by radar in the Amarillo-area storm system.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Amarillo Area Office of Emergency Management also announced “TORNADO WARNING in the Amarillo & Canyon Area. The US National Weather Service Amarillo Texas has indicated a potential tornado by radar in the Amarillo-area storm system.” {{/usCountry}}

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Sirens could be heard and the statement noted “Outdoor warning sirens are being activated in affected areas, including portions of Amarillo, Randall County and the Canyon area. If you are in a warned area, take shelter immediately. Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building, away from windows. THIS IS CURRENTLY A RADAR INDICATED THREAT, but please do not wait to see or hear a tornado before taking action.”

The tornado warning sparked fears among many though no twister on ground was confirmed.

Tornado warning in Amarillo, Canyon spark fears

One person remarked “Five tornado warnings going on around us. One in Canyon. Activity going around Buccees and toward airport. White deer lefors . Everyone stay safe.”

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Another added “Say some prayers for us and for Canyon as we are under tornado warnings all around us! We need prayers for protection for our house and all our animals!!!!”. Yet another said “So the tornado sirens are going off.”

Tornado warning in Amarillo, Canyon: Scary visuals

Scary videos were also shared amid the tornado warning in parts of Texas. One clip from a truck stop showed rain and lightning.

While many indicated they were scared, one person wrote “No tornado on the ground currently. Tornado warning doesn't mean it's on the ground. It's radar indicates rotation and things are favorable for a tornado. If youre worried take shelter.”

One also asked the Amarillo authorities “Where can people go for shelter who are over by the hospital area?”. To this, they replied “We do not currently have information indicating a designated public tornado shelter is open in the hospital area. If you are currently in the warned area, please do not travel to another location to seek shelter. Go inside the nearest sturdy building and move to a small interior room on the lowest floor, away from windows.”

Another shared a photo of overcast skies.

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One storm chaser also posted a video from Claude, Texas, which is about 30 and 40 miles away from Amarillo and Canyon respectively.

“9/29 7:12 PM CDT - LARGE TORNADO near Claude, TX has since lifted!,” they noted.